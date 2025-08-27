Paul Pierce, Julian Edelman Detail ‘Brotherhood’ of Boston Sports

Julian Edelman and Paul Pierce are names linked with Boston sports history. While it's been years since the two have played for the city's professional sports team, they say they are forever linked to what they call a “brotherhood” within Boston sports.

During a recent episode on Edelman's Games With Names podcast, the two reflected on the legacy of Boston sports and what makes the city memorable for professional athletes.

“I think it is like a brotherhood, when you think about it, because it's like every franchise out there is legendary,” said Pierce, who formerly played for the Boston Celtics. “I tell people that Boston is the best sports town in all of America. It's not even close.”

According to Edelman, formerly of the New England Patriots, competitiveness motivated players from different Boston sports teams to achieve excellence in their respective sports.

“I tried to explain to people, like it was almost a competition with the other sports teams,” Edelman said. “Because everyone was winning so goddamn much. You see the Red Sox win something, and you're like, ‘Oh, man. We've got to get something.' Then the Celtics win something, and you're like, ‘Oh [expletive].' And then the Bruins would go win.”

Pierce also commented on the camaraderie among professional athletes, who would frequently attend one another's games to see teams play.

“We all supported each other. That's what I loved about Boston. I'd go to Red Sox games. We'd go to [Patriots] games, [and the Patriots] would come to our games,” Pierce added.