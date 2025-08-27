This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 27

Aug. 27 is a day worth celebrating for many hip-hop and R&B artists. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem dropped their single "Family Ties" in 2021. Hip-hop group Goodie Mob also released their fifth studio album on this date. Continue reading to learn about more important hip-hop and R&B moments that happened on Aug. 27.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a couple of notable hip-hop and R&B albums that were released on Aug. 27:

R&B singer Aaliyah released her second studio album in the United States. This was a career-defining release as she was starting over after parting ways with husband and producer R. Kelly. With singles such as "If Your Girl Only Knew" and "One in a Million" performing well on the charts, this album was deemed a success. 2013: American rapper Big Sean dropped his second studio album, Hall of Fame. Critics praised its vibrant beats and production quality. Others were impressed by its focus on themes such as ambition and friendship. Hall of Fame sold over 70,000 copies during its first week after release.

Cultural Milestones

Aug. 27 has seen various significant cultural moments:

American rapper and a leading artist in the trap soul genre, Rod Wave, was born in Florida. His hit single "Heart on Ice" went viral and peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song featured on the singer's debut album, Ghetto Gospel, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. 2017: The MTV Video Music Awards were held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Among the award winners were Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Fifth Harmony. Notable performers during the event included Khalid and Cardi B.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry encountered these changes and challenges on Aug. 27:

American R&B singer and songwriter Sam Salter died. The 46-year-old had begun his career as a gospel artist before he signed with LaFace Records and worked with fellow R&B singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. 2023: Boosie BadAzz was hospitalized after experiencing issues with his blood sugar levels. The American rapper has been living with diabetes since he was a teen.