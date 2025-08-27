Trademark Board Turns Down Registration for BOSTON STRONG Mark for Volleyball, Sporting Events

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) has upheld a refusal of an intent-to-use application from Franklin Sports, Inc. to register BOSTON STRONG as a service mark for volleyball and sporting event entertainment services.

According to a report by Mondaq.com, the TTAB's decision was based on the idea that the mark "fails to function as a source indicator because it consists of a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment."

The term BOSTON STRONG surfaced in several media sources as a response to the bombing at the Boston Marathon's finish line on April 15, 2013. According to Mondaq.com, the Boston Red Sox baseball team displayed the two words on a jersey in its dugout during the team's annual remembrance of the event.

Additionally, fundraising T-shirts displaying the slogan had raised $500,000 in sales within a week, according to Mondaq.com. The slogan continued to be used in connection with sporting events. Online, the slogan appeared on various products from multiple sources. The TTAB concurred that the slogan "remained a common message of support for the City of Boston."