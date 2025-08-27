United Way Creates $500K Fund to Address ‘Economic Uncertainty and Policy Shifts’

The United Way of Central Massachusetts announced it is organizing a $500,000 United Response Fund in an effort to address "urgent community needs caused by mounting economic uncertainty and policy shifts."

Tim Garvin, president and CEO of United Way of Central Massachusetts, said the organization is concerned about the crisis of food insecurity. One in six people in Massachusetts experiences food insecurity.

During the last several months, United Way has studied the impacts of potential reductions in federal funding to people who receive SNAP benefits. Garvin also noted that more than 80% of these individuals are members of a vulnerable class, including those younger than 18, over the age of 60, and people with a disability.

"We know $500,000 isn't enough. Philanthropy will likely not be able to fill the gap from reductions in other programs, but we hope this is big enough to inspire others," Garvin said in a statement shared with the Telegram & Gazette. "Every time we've done something like this in the past, others have stepped up."

During the past two years, United Way has partnered with government entities such as the City of Worcester and 19 partner agencies to identify ways to combat food insecurity. These partnerships will continue until the best solutions are reached.

Garvin explained in his statement that United Way plans to address food reclamation, finding and getting food that hasn't expired and would otherwise be wasted into food pantries. Additional initiatives include teaching people to farm and harvest food locally, as well as helping them enroll in other food assistance programs.