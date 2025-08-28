Ice-T Reflects on Coolio’s Death in Powerful Fentanyl Documentary

Ice-T has never been one to hold back his words, and in the documentary Fame and Fentanyl, he got personal about losing his friend Coolio. The rapper, who died in 2022 at the age of 59, suffered an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a drug that has been fueling what experts call the deadliest drug epidemic in American history.

“Coolio was healthy. I know he didn’t want to die,” Ice-T said in the film. “He spoke freely about it, but that’s the thing. If you’re doing drugs recreationally, you’re not trying to take your own life. Recreation is a game, but this is no longer a game.”

Remembering More Losses

Ice-T also pointed out that Coolio was not alone in his struggle. He referenced Michael K. Williams, the actor from The Wire, who died a year earlier in a similar way.

“When it hit Coolio and it hit Mike, that was the nail in the coffin. That’s when you go, ‘Yo, this s*** is real.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s real.”

He added that he and Coolio had actually hoped to work together one day, but never got the chance. “When people die of fentanyl, it’s like they got hit by a car, like they got shot. This is a person who’s healthy, and tomorrow they’re outta there.”

A Candid Perspective

Ice-T made it clear he has stayed away from drugs, but that hasn’t kept him from feeling the heartbreak. “I don’t do drugs, but I never expected it. Everyone has someone in their life who has been affected by fentanyl. These are the narratives that everyone should be aware of.”

Fame and Fentanyl

The A&E documentary, which premiered on August 25, explored the dangers of fentanyl and how law enforcement is working to stop its spread. It featured the stories of agents who have gone after the dealers pushing deadly doses of the drug, as well as families who have lost loved ones to it.

“Everyone knows someone who has fallen victim to fentanyl,” Ice-T said in the trailer. “These are the stories that everyone needs to hear.”

The film also looked at other celebrity deaths connected to fentanyl, including Prince and Mac Miller, while giving families the chance to reflect on the pain left behind.

Ice-T explained why he wanted to take part in such a heavy project: “Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it. It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger.”