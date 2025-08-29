Cardi B Trial Testimony Becomes Viral Moment Ahead of New Album

As Cardi B gears up to release her new studio album, she’s also facing another stage — a Los Angeles courtroom. Her fans may be wondering if the rapper is “the drama,” a question she playfully poses on her upcoming album. But for some, following her trial online, they think they already have an answer.

The Grammy winner, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified Wednesday in a case involving former security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis filed a lawsuit alleging Cardi B physically attacked her in 2018 at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office. Cardi B has denied the claims.

A Courtroom Meets Comedy

The trial has sparked comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow’s viral ski crash case, with memes and clips spreading across TikTok, X, and Instagram. Fans have zeroed in on Cardi B’s facial reactions and unfiltered responses.

“Cardi B in court today was like an SNL skit,” one X user wrote. Their video post (with explicit language) has been viewed more than 7.2 million times.

Culture commentator Evan Ross Katz even joked that if he had been in the courtroom, he would have been thrown out “on account of laughing so hard at this.”

Meanwhile, meme influencer Saint Hoax summed up the vibe simply: “this is cardi at her cardiest.”

Blunt, Saucy, and Herself

Cardi B explained her state of mind during the alleged 2018 incident. “Yes I was angry! Because I’m pregnant! And this girl’s about to beat my a--!” she told the court. When pressed about whether pregnancy made her “disabled,” she replied, “When you’re pregnant, I’m very disabled. You want me to tell you things I can’t do?” Laughter broke out in the courtroom.

Serious Claims, Viral Reactions

Ellis testified that Cardi B struck her, spit on her, and used racial slurs, claiming the incident left her needing medical and psychological treatment. She is seeking damages for medical costs, emotional suffering, and lost wages. Cardi B has denied spitting on or scratching Ellis.

Still, the testimony has included moments of humor — from Cardi B switching wigs mid-trial and confusing an attorney, to her describing Ellis as “security heavy” and someone who “looks like she can protect a building.”

Not all exchanges have been lighthearted. At one point, Ellis’ lawyer asked Cardi B to repeat profanities directly “to her face,” prompting her attorney to object and the judge to remind the courtroom to “take the temperature down.”