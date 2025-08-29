Lil Wayne Hands Over Cross Pendant to Fan After 17-Year Wait to See Him Perform at Chicago Concert

At Chicago's Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Lil Wayne displayed a memorable act of kindness by offering a simple chain. The rap star took off his cross pendant, passing it to a fan who'd waited nearly two decades to see him. Sade Stephens, who uses a wheelchair, finally met her music idol backstage after Sunday's show.

Sade's mother, Andrea Carson, shared with TMZ Hip Hop that this was one of the best days of her daughter's life. The words barely captured the magic of the emotional moment.

Behind the scenes, Young Money Records chief Mack Maine pulled strings to make it happen after hearing Sade's tragic journey. Though she can't speak, her eyes lit up at the sight of the artist she'd waited so long to meet.

Back in winter 2008, the Lil Wayne diehard supporter had been counting the days until a concert with Wayne and Keyshia Cole. She was trying to secure tickets for Lil Wayne's I Am Music Tour stop in Chicago on December 27, 2008. But fate struck hard. 10 days before the show, a cardiac arrest at a skating rink changed everything for Sade.

The high school senior missed the show she'd dreamed of seeing due to the arrest she suffered while roller skating. The incident also left her non-verbal and in a wheelchair, but she remains a Lil Wayne fan to this date.

Now, as the "Lollilop" rapper continues to hit stadiums with the Tha Carter VI Tour, this Chicago stop shines bright. The tour has been smooth since June, with just one hiccup with the Toronto date. He missed a show in Toronto and had to postpone at the last minute when illness struck on August 11.

The GRAMMY-winning artist will continue hitting stages in Seattle, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, and Atlanta throughout September. The final notes will ring out on October 2 in West Palm Beach's sunny shores.