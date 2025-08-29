Snoop Dogg Hall of Fame: Career-Defining Moments That Cemented His Legacy

Snoop Dogg burst onto the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s and quickly ascended to royalty thanks to his iconic persona and seamless flow. He has impacted the industry significantly through iconic collaborations and performances, musically transcending cultural moments, and chart-topping albums. With all these achievements, Snoop Dogg's name will always pop up in hip-hop history. His career is a blueprint for longevity, authenticity, reinvention, and an embodiment of evolution that changed hip-hop forever. We discuss some of his Hall of Fame moments that make him one of pop's most influential icons.

Snoop's Debut on Dr. Dre's The Chronic (1992)

Snoop first entered the pop industry by featuring on Dr. Dre's song “Deep Cover” (1992), which paved the way for his second collaboration, The Chronic, later that year. The latter allowed him to showcase his smooth delivery and laid-back signature swagger, thus launching him to stardom.

Before Snoop Dogg began performing, West Coast rap consisted of hard-hitting gangsta rap and little melody. His smooth and conversational flow introduced a new style, which was cool, laid-back, confident, and commanding. It changed the sound of '90s rap and inspired artists such as Nate Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Warren G.

“Who Am I (What's My Name)?” Doggystyle (1993)

This track played a huge role in introducing Doggystyle to the world and proved that the chemistry between Snoop and Dr. Dre on The Chronic was real. Snoop showcased a vocal performance for the ages, proving that nothing could hinder him from delivering charismatic raps, including his young age of early 20s.

He even shared some of his humor with the world by morphing into a dog in the video. Snoop sold over 806,000 copies of Doggystyle within the first week of its release in the U.S., making it the fastest-selling hip-hop album for a debut artist at the time. The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and received 4x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America by 1994, meaning more than 4 million copies sold in the U.S. alone. It was also the best-selling debut album at the time, and by the mid-'90s, global sales estimates were over 7 million.

“Drop It Like It's Hot” (feat. Pharrell Williams)

This track was solid proof that Snoop needed reinvention. It's one of Snoop's and Pharrell's great masterpieces and was so popular that its ringtone version went double platinum alongside two GRAMMY awards in 2005. The song is a perfect blend of Snoop's laid-back rapping technique and an effortless verse by Pharrell.

Snoop sounds so relaxed on this song that all the tough talk can easily pass the listener by. It was Snoop's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three consecutive weeks. It also hit No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-hop Songs while leading charts in New Zealand and the U.K. Top 10. It was the No. 1 rap song of the 2000s, Snoop's second Top 10 song on Billboard, and a gold RIAA-certified record with more than 500,000 sales.

“Think About It,” The Blue Carpet Treatment (2006)

This song is dense and wordy, in which Snoop repeatedly mentions the word “intellectual.” It's an incongruous blend of aggressive rap in which Snoop pushes himself to match the signature laid-back style from the '70s. While combining both styles is potentially hazardous, it worked unbelievably well for Snoop, enabling him to create a comforting song with a unique style and music that has drive and energy.

“Sensual Seduction,” Ego Trippin' (2007)

This song is also known by its uncensored name, “Sexual Eruption,” and it was one of Snoop's greatest hits, featuring at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's also unique as it includes auto-tune singing to the end without any rap verse in the middle. The song took inspiration from Shawty Redd's solo album, Drifter. Shawty also wrote “Sensual Seduction” for Snoop, and it thrived.

“Young, Wild & Free” (Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars) Mac & Devin Go To High School (2011)

This song was a youth anthem for celebrating fun and freedom without fear of judgment, though it also attracted some criticism for its explicit embrace of weed culture. It peaked at No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100 and received a 6x Platinum RIAA certification. It showed that Snoop Dogg could still top charts almost 20 years into his career.

“Gin and Juice”

This track was everything beyond a radio staple. It oozed of a cultural phenomenon with a smooth groove and aspiration hedonism popular in mid-'90s West Coast pop music. It topped the R&B charts before becoming the summertime anthem. In 2018, Snoop and Warren G recreated a large-scale gin and juice vibe which broke the Guinness World Record for the largest gin and juice cocktail.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (2022)

This was the first Super Bowl halftime show to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Variety Special that centered exclusively on pop music. The show featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige alongside a surprise appearance by 50 Cent. The average viewership was 103.4 million people from 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., which was higher than the game itself with 101.1 million.

The total broadcast viewership in the U.S. was 112.3 million, with around 11.2 million streaming live. The NFL's official YouTube channel has recorded more than 360 million views, making it the most-watched halftime performance. The show also won an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design and Music Direction.

A Living Legend: Why Snoop Dogg's Hall of Fame Status Is Undeniable

Snoop Dogg's journey to stardom and his Hall of Fame moments are a blueprint for cultural shifts, charisma that transcends eras and genres, and impactful collaborations. From his explosive entry alongside Dr. Dre to commanding the Super Bowl LVI stage with millions of viewers, Snoop will always be the living archive of hip-hop greatness. Each milestone he has achieved proves that it's possible to evolve without forgetting your roots.