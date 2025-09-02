ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

50 Cent Thrilled as Mark Zuckerberg Invests in Shreveport

Shreveport is attracting high-profile attention from two very different industries. Mark Zuckerberg is bringing billions in technology investment, while 50 Cent is building a wide-ranging entertainment hub. Together, their projects…

Kayla Morgan
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shreveport is attracting high-profile attention from two very different industries. Mark Zuckerberg is bringing billions in technology investment, while 50 Cent is building a wide-ranging entertainment hub. Together, their projects signal a new wave of development for the Louisiana city.

Zuckerberg, through Meta, recently confirmed plans for a large-scale artificial intelligence facility in Shreveport. Around the same time, 50 Cent continued rolling out his vision for the city, expanding beyond his already established G-Unit Studios.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, he summed it up simply: “I told yall all roads lead to Shreveport.”

50 Cent’s entertainment vision

50 Cent’s plans include the G-Dome, a permanent arena inspired by the Las Vegas Sphere, designed to host concerts, sports, and cultural events. While specific details remain under wraps, the project is expected to be a major addition to the city’s attractions.

According to multiple sources, the rapper has also secured a 30 year lease on the Stageworks building, with the option to extend for another 15. His company, G-Unit Films & Television, will pay $200 per month in rent while taking on all maintenance and operational costs.

The renovated facility will serve as a versatile venue for basketball, volleyball, boxing, MMA fights, concerts, car shows, and conventions.

Commitment to Shreveport

At a city council meeting, 50 Cent described his growing connection to the community: “I just want to say, in the short period of time, I’ve come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way. It feels like home for me, and eventually it’ll be home because I have some work to do.”

He reflected on his early talks with Councilman Alan Jackson: “The first thing he said was, ‘Well, what’s next?’ And I was like, ‘I think I need to talk to tourism. I think I need to talk to all of these other people to build it out.’”

And he promised Councilman Jim Taliaferro: “I’m excited about building those things and I want to say openly to [Councilman] Jim [Taliaferro] that — I haven’t had to talk to you directly — I promise you, I’ll over deliver with Shreveport.”

A city on the rise

With Zuckerberg’s AI investment and 50 Cent’s expanding entertainment projects, Shreveport is preparing for a future that blends technology, sports, and culture. Both ventures highlight the city’s potential as a growing center of innovation and opportunity.

50 CentMark Zuckerberg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect