50 Cent Thrilled as Mark Zuckerberg Invests in Shreveport
Shreveport is attracting high-profile attention from two very different industries. Mark Zuckerberg is bringing billions in technology investment, while 50 Cent is building a wide-ranging entertainment hub. Together, their projects signal a new wave of development for the Louisiana city.
Zuckerberg, through Meta, recently confirmed plans for a large-scale artificial intelligence facility in Shreveport. Around the same time, 50 Cent continued rolling out his vision for the city, expanding beyond his already established G-Unit Studios.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, he summed it up simply: “I told yall all roads lead to Shreveport.”
50 Cent’s entertainment vision
50 Cent’s plans include the G-Dome, a permanent arena inspired by the Las Vegas Sphere, designed to host concerts, sports, and cultural events. While specific details remain under wraps, the project is expected to be a major addition to the city’s attractions.
According to multiple sources, the rapper has also secured a 30 year lease on the Stageworks building, with the option to extend for another 15. His company, G-Unit Films & Television, will pay $200 per month in rent while taking on all maintenance and operational costs.
The renovated facility will serve as a versatile venue for basketball, volleyball, boxing, MMA fights, concerts, car shows, and conventions.
Commitment to Shreveport
At a city council meeting, 50 Cent described his growing connection to the community: “I just want to say, in the short period of time, I’ve come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way. It feels like home for me, and eventually it’ll be home because I have some work to do.”
He reflected on his early talks with Councilman Alan Jackson: “The first thing he said was, ‘Well, what’s next?’ And I was like, ‘I think I need to talk to tourism. I think I need to talk to all of these other people to build it out.’”
And he promised Councilman Jim Taliaferro: “I’m excited about building those things and I want to say openly to [Councilman] Jim [Taliaferro] that — I haven’t had to talk to you directly — I promise you, I’ll over deliver with Shreveport.”
A city on the rise
With Zuckerberg’s AI investment and 50 Cent’s expanding entertainment projects, Shreveport is preparing for a future that blends technology, sports, and culture. Both ventures highlight the city’s potential as a growing center of innovation and opportunity.