Joyner Lucas and Mýa Heat Things Up in New Video Teaser
Joyner Lucas knows how to keep fans talking. The rapper recently shared a sizzling photo of himself and R&B star Mýa lying in bed together, locked in a close embrace. The picture wasn’t just for show — it was a teaser for his new music video, which is set to drop Friday.
The post came with a simple but effective caption from Lucas: “Video dropping Friday (starring Mýa).” And just like that, the internet lit up.
Fans React in Hilarious Ways
The photo quickly sparked playful reactions across Lucas’s comment section. One fan wrote, “Ashanti, Regina AND Mya!!?? The Thanos of 90's childhood crushes.” The comparison poked fun at Lucas’s history of casting big names in his videos, including Ashanti in “Fall Slowly” and Regina Hall in “Tear Me Down” featuring Ava Max.
Another fan asked with a laugh, “when's he gonna bag Nia Long?” while someone else chimed in, “Every woman after your features finds a man I see what Mya doing.”
Clearly, Lucas’s creative choices keep his audience entertained just as much as the music itself.
Building on Momentum
This steamy collaboration comes on the heels of Lucas’s July release, ADHD 2, the follow-up to his 2020 debut, ADHD. He has been rolling out new music to promote the project, including his recent single “One Of Them.”
But that’s not all he has going on. Lucas is also preparing to face Skepta in an international rap battle, for which he dropped the diss track “Nobody Cares.” Between high-profile videos, fresh music, and fiery competition, he seems determined to keep the spotlight firmly on him.
What’s Next
Fans only have to wait until Friday to see if the Joyner-Mýa chemistry delivers on its promise. If the teaser photo is any clue, this video could be one of Lucas’s most talked-about releases yet.