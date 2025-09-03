Cardi B Claims Victory in Civil Assault Case

A California jury only needed one hour to decide that rapper Cardi B was not liable of assault allegations in a civil suit filed by Emani Ellis, a former security guard.

Stemming from an incident back in 2018, Ellis alleged that Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, physically assaulted her in the hallway of a medical office building where Ellis was employed. The rapper, who was pregnant at the time with her first child and on her way to see her OBGYN, has denied all assault allegations, maintaining that the encounter was purely verbal.

Ellis was seeking a payout of $24 million in punitive and other damages including medical expenses for a scratch on her face that she claimed was caused by Cardi B during the incident.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose testimony spanned two days last week, reacted with immense relief following the verdict, calling the lawsuit “frivolous” and saying she missed her children’s first day of school due to the trial schedule.