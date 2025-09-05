10 Massachusetts Communities Named Among ‘Safest and Richest’ Towns in the US

Two communities in Greater Boston have been named among the top 10 of the 50 "safest and richest" towns in the United States, according to a report issued in August by GoBankingRates.

GoBankingRates relied on property and violent crime data to rank the safest and wealthiest communities to live in based on an analysis of the top 1,000 municipalities with the highest average household income. GoBanking Rates consulted sources as the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Data, AreaVibes, and the FBI to identify the municipalities.

Lexington was ranked second with a property crime rate of 2.937 and a violent crime rate of 0.294, both per 1,000 people. Winchester ranked No. 3 on the list with a property crime rate of 4.029 and a violent crime rate of 0.221, both per 1,000 people.

Eight additional Massachusetts communities also appeared in the top 50 rankings on the list: