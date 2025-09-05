Boston Public Schools Combat Chronic Student Absenteeism With House Calls

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper went on a door-to-door campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 3, making house calls and encouraging students with histories of chronic absenteeism to return to school.

This year, 70 volunteers turned out for the campaign to encourage students to return to school.

"Just so you guys know, I'm a former high school dropout, and it was one conversation from an individual, a neighbor, who helped to get me back on track," said Emmanual Allen, director of Boston Public Schools Re-Engagement Center, in a statement shared with NewsCenter 5 Boston.

Boston Public Schools officials said they are witnessing some improvement, having recorded four consecutive years of decline in chronic absenteeism. Officials define chronic absenteeism as missing 18 days of school, regardless of the reason.

According to NewsCenter 5 reporting, the absenteeism rate across elementary schools is in the high 20s. At the high school level, it remains in the high 40s.

Officials said that a new challenge they face this year in getting some students to return to school is the fear of ICE agents in Boston.