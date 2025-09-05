Corn Maze, Moonlight Hikes, and More Coming to the Concord Area This Weekend

It's the first weekend of September, and there's a lot to do in the Concord area. Here are some highlights of events you can experience from Friday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 7:

Friday, Sept. 5

Explore Pittsfield's first corn maze, hosted and created by Marston Farm. The maze will stay open until Saturday, Nov. 1, on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information and tickets are available on the Marston Farm website.

Saturday, Sept. 6

The 20th annual Pedaling For Payson bike fundraiser will be held in Hopkinton to raise funds for the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital. Participants can join a spin class, venture out on a 16-mile ride, or test their mettle on a 50-mile adventure or mountain bike loop.

The event begins at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be provided by the Hopkinton Rotary Club. The schedule of events will continue until 3 p.m., with various bike rides launching at staggered times. If this activity interests you, you can still register to participate, donate, or raise funds by visiting the Pedaling For Payson webpage online.

Also held on Saturday, Concord Parks and Recreation will host a moonlight hike and stargazing experience taking place at 8:30 p.m. at the Merrimack River Greenway Trailhead, 8 Loudon Road, behind Buffalo Wild Wings. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7.

Sunday, Sept. 7