Essex County Trails & Sails Event to Host Free Community Activities Sept. 13-28

Essex Heritage is inviting residents across North Shore and Essex County to participate in the 24th annual Trails & Sails event. The organization is hosting programming from Sept. 13 through Sept. 28 with new activities and new partner organizations participating this year.

"After 24 years, we're still discovering new stories and new ways to connect people to this incredible region," said Annie Harris, Essex Heritage CEO, in a statement shared with the Patch of Salem. "This year's program reflects the growing enthusiasm from our community partners and the public's appetite for authentic, accessible experiences that you simply can't find anywhere else."

The goal of Sails & Trails is to offer members of the public access to the region's historic sites, natural landscapes, and cultural centers north of Boston. From reenactments and nature walks to schooner sails and storytelling, the programming connects individuals to new experiences specific to the area.

This year's programming encompasses four themes:

Essex County Revolution 250 events will explore Essex County's pivotal but often overlooked contributions to the Revolutionary War, including stories of maritime resistance and patriot networks.

Exploring Our Coast and Waterways provides perspective about the region's freshwater and marine resources. As climate events continue to dominate the headlines, these activities allow people to understand and appreciate the waterways that make up Essex County's landscape, history, and economy.

From Past to Present will focus on the not-as-well-known stories that shaped the history and heritage of Essex County. Activities within this theme will spotlight diverse voices and experiences that go overlooked.

Outdoor Adventures profiles Essex County's remarkable natural diversity, from coastal marshes to inland forests. These events highlight continuing conservation efforts and enable participants to learn how they can support the region's natural environment.

All Trails & Sails events are free. Activities will be held daily. While many events are first-come, first-served, some activities require registration.