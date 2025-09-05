New Broker Fee Law Could Impact Boston Rental Market

If you're involved in any way in Boston's rental market, you'll want to buckle up for the ride. A change in state law that now requires landlords to pay fees if they engage a broker and new policies affecting international students are sure to make their impact felt.

The Dorchester Reporter spoke with Boston Housing Chief Sheila Dillon, who said that monthly rental costs for Dorchester and Mattapan remain relatively stable by most assessments compared to last year.

“Overall, we haven't seen any rental increases at all in Dorchester or Mattapan,” Dillon said in a statement. “The last couple of years, it's been holding steady. Things were a little up and down during (the pandemic) but in 2022, 2023, and 2024, it's been steady. There's really been no increases in 2023 or 2024 in Dorchester or Mattapan…They are high rents, though.”

Realtors and city officials, however, are all waiting to understand how a new Massachusetts law — which took effect on Aug. 1 — might impact the rental market. The new law requires that landlords — not tenants — pay the broker fees if they initiated a rental deal. Tenants will be responsible for paying a fee if they hire a broker to assist with their search.

“In the past, the tenant was responsible for paying the broker fee,” said Tara O'Riordan, an agent with Coldwell Banker's Neponset office, in a statement shared with the Dorchester Reporter. “Now, it is whoever hires the agent. If the landlord hires the agent, it's their responsibility; if the tenant hires the agent, it's their responsibility.”

In addition to the broker fee law shift, new federal policies regarding international students may also bleed into demand for rental units.

Leslie MacKinnon, the team lead at MacKinnon & Co. at Compass, said that her rental listings in Fenway, for example, have been “more challenging to find tenants for. We think it's because of the reduced capacity of international students coming into the area.”