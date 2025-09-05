Roger Williams Park Zoo Welcomes Twin Red Pandas

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence has new additions to its animal family. According to the Zoo, two red panda kits were born on July 4, the "first successful birth of red panda kits in the Zoo's history."

Roger Williams Park Zoo told ABC 6 News that the red pandas are endangered and that the birth of the panda kits goes toward “ensuring a safe future for this remarkable species.” These red pandas are part of the Zoo's Species Survival Plan, which safeguards at-risk wildlife.

Zoo officials told NBC10 WJAR that the public will need to wait longer to meet the kits, one male and one female, in person. Members of the public are encouraged to explore the Zoo's social media channels and the Zoo's website, which will feature numerous updates on the kits.

According to a news release, the kits were born to Zan and Kendji, who are first-time parents. During the kits' first weigh-in on July 12, each cub weighed in at just under 200 grams, about less than half a pound each.

Red pandas, which are native to the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, play a crucial part in their natural ecosystems. According to the Zoo's news release, red pandas are considered an indicator species. Their presence indicates the overall health of their ecosystem.

The Zoo also refers to them as an umbrella species. "By safeguarding red pandas and their habitat, we also protect countless other species. Every effort to conserve red pandas helps preserve an entire web of life in the Eastern Himalayas," the release noted.