The Weeknd Wraps Up Last Show as He Switches to Using Real Name

It appears that it's time to say goodbye to The Weeknd. At San Antonio's Alamodome, 43,000 screaming fans packed the stands for the final stop of the artist's After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The night marked the last time the star would take the stage as The Weeknd.

The singer will now use his birth name, Abel Tesfaye. He shared this plan with PEOPLE magazine during his May movie premiere, setting up this night as a turning point in his career.

Hits filled the air as the crowd sang along to "Blinding Lights" and danced to "Can't Feel My Face." The night flowed through songs from the After Hours album and built up to "Save Your Tears." Playboi Carti fired up the crowd first, while Mike Dean, who crafted beats on several tracks, added his touch to the show.

Starting in Phoenix this May, the tour brought music from his fourth through sixth albums to cities across North America, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Nashville, Atlanta, and Orlando. Texas served as the final stop on this musical run.

"Have I started? Yeah, it's getting there," Abel revealed to PEOPLE while he was in the middle of his North American stadium concerts. Speaking about dropping the name The Weeknd at the time, he said, "I mean, I'm on tour right now, so I can't fully retire it." When asked whether the idea of the name change brought up emotions, he coyly answered, "Oh, I can't tell you too much."

San Antonio geared up for the massive crowd. The Alamodome swung its doors open at 5 p.m., while early birds hit the H-E-B Plaza at 3 p.m. for shirts and snacks.

Transit options made getting there simple. VIA Metropolitan Transit ran buses from three spots — Brooks Transit Center, Frost Bank Center, and Crossroads Park & Ride. The $1.30 rides started at 5 p.m. Close-in spots at lots B and C cost $60, opening at 2 p.m. Smart fans found spaces in downtown garages, while others picked from 25 different lots within five miles through ParkWhiz.