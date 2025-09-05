This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 5

Sept. 5 has occasioned many culture-shaping moments in R&B and hip-hop. For starters, it is the birthdate of American singer Terry Ellis, who was born in 1963. She is a founding member of the R&B group En Vogue, with Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones. The group is known for their 1996 hit single "Don't Let Go (Love)," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Also born on this day is the Swedish rapper Einár in 2002. Two of his four albums topped the Swedish album chart, and he was a recipient of two Grammis (Swedish pop awards) in 2020, for Hip-Hop of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Tragically, he was killed in a shooting in Hammarby Sjostad, Stockholm, the following year, aged just 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic rap albums have come out on this date:

1989: American rapper Young MC released his debut album, Stone Cold Rhymin'. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and spawned his biggest single, "Bust a Move."

2000: New Orleans rapper C-Murder dropped his third album, Trapped in Crime. Featuring appearances from Snoop Dogg, Da Brat, Fat Joe, and Silkk the Shocker, it reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming C-Murder's third top 10 album in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

Sept. 5 has heralded critical cultural moments in the hip-hop and R&B world:

1974: The Jackson 5's ninth album, Dancing Machine, was released under Motown Records. The album peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs & Tapes (now known as the Billboard 200), and its titular single reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the R&B chart.

1995: American hip-hop group Das EFX released the classic single "Real Hip-Hop" as the lead single from their third album, Hold It Down. Produced by DJ Premier, it peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 48 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also seen significant losses in the hip-hop and R&B scene:

2014: Los Angeles-born R&B singer Simone Battle died from suicide at the age of 25. She was a member of the girl group G.R.L., known for their 2014 single "Wild Wild Love," with Pitbull, which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also released several singles as a solo artist, including "Rain," "Just a Boy," and "He Likes Boys."

2024: American rapper Rich Homie Quan died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 34. He shot to fame with his 2013 hit single "Type of Way, " which charted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to release his debut album, Rich as in Spirit, in 2018, which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200.