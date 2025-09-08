Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Tease ‘Alfredo 3’ Album and New Collaborations

Work has started on Alfredo 3, with Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist back in the studio. Their return to recording comes just weeks after "Alfredo 2" was released on streaming platforms in July 2025.

"It's a franchise now, so I'd be lying if I said we weren't already cooking," said The Alchemist during a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, and Freddie Gibbs added, "Oh, we gonna come with some shit, you gonna see." No sneak peeks, man," the producer concluded.

Their latest work, Alfredo 2, peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. The guest spots on the 14-track release came from Larry June, JID, and Anderson .Paak, as they added their fresh sounds to the duo's signature style. As HotNewHipHop reports, Alfredo 2 already ranks as one of 2025's best albums for many hip-hop fans, who are patiently waiting for the follow-up.

During a recent studio visit, Gibbs also spoke out against the use of AI in music-making: “Look at AI rap now man. I don't even believe nobody that write. I don't even believe if you even really make it anymore cause I done been in studios with motherfuckers and mutherfuckers is ChatGPT shit and I'm like, ‘What in the fuck?'"

Many music critics praised the first Alfredo, which earned a GRAMMY nomination in 2020. Considering five years passed before they released the sequel, fans might wait until 2030 for the next installment.

Meanwhile, live shows are coming soon. Alfredo: The Tour featuring both Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist kicks off later this month. Starting at The Fillmore Philadelphia on September 20, both musicians will rock the stages in Brooklyn, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles this fall.

The final show will be at San Francisco's The Warfield on November 9. The upcoming tour promises to show their love for their supporters, as it marks their first joint stage time since the album dropped.