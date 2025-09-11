How SZA Turned R&B Into a Masterclass on Confidence

Confidence has always been one of R&B’s greatest strengths. From Mary J. Blige declaring independence in the ’90s to Beyoncé commanding stages with anthems of empowerment, the genre has always celebrated boldness and self-assurance. SZA is one of the voices to continue that tradition, adding her own brand of humor, vulnerability, and playful honesty to the mix.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, SZA shines because she adds fresh energy to a legacy where empowerment has always been front and center.

Building on R&B Foundations

When SZA dropped Ctrl in 2017, she wasn’t stepping outside R&B’s norms — she was joining a long line of artists who paired strength with honesty. Just as Mary J. Blige spoke openly about heartbreak and resilience, SZA voiced the insecurities of a new generation.

Tracks like “Supermodel” and “Drew Barrymore” were confessions as much as they were anthems. They reminded listeners that confidence doesn’t mean having all the answers. It can also mean being brave enough to admit you don’t.

Confidence in Every Form

Where Beyoncé often delivers empowerment as polished declarations of self-worth — think “Flawless” or “Run the World (Girls)” — SZA’s version is looser, more conversational, and sometimes even awkward.

In “Normal Girl,” she admits wishing she could be the kind of woman society celebrates. But instead of it being a weakness, it becomes a statement of strength. SZA proves empowerment doesn’t have one look or sound. It can be quiet, conflicted, or even clumsy — and still inspiring.

SOS and a Modern Spin

By the time she released SOS in 2022, SZA had firmly positioned herself alongside R&B’s great confidence-builders. The album, which dominated the charts, included playful yet powerful tracks like “Kill Bill,” where she delivers a tongue-in-cheek revenge fantasy.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea,” she sings, letting messy emotions take center stage without apology. That mix of humor and honesty recalls the fearless self-expression of artists like Rihanna, who also blurred the lines between vulnerability and empowerment.

Carrying the Torch Forward

SZA’s contribution to R&B isn’t about breaking from tradition but carrying it forward in a voice fit for today. She blends the fierce empowerment, raw storytelling, and confidence, then filters it through her own candid, witty style.