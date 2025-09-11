ContestsEvents
How SZA Turned R&B Into a Masterclass on Confidence

Kayla Morgan
SZA attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET

Confidence has always been one of R&B’s greatest strengths. From Mary J. Blige declaring independence in the ’90s to Beyoncé commanding stages with anthems of empowerment, the genre has always celebrated boldness and self-assurance. SZA is one of the voices to continue that tradition, adding her own brand of humor, vulnerability, and playful honesty to the mix.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, SZA shines because she adds fresh energy to a legacy where empowerment has always been front and center.

Building on R&B Foundations

When SZA dropped Ctrl in 2017, she wasn’t stepping outside R&B’s norms — she was joining a long line of artists who paired strength with honesty. Just as Mary J. Blige spoke openly about heartbreak and resilience, SZA voiced the insecurities of a new generation.

Tracks like “Supermodel” and “Drew Barrymore” were confessions as much as they were anthems. They reminded listeners that confidence doesn’t mean having all the answers. It can also mean being brave enough to admit you don’t.

Confidence in Every Form

Where Beyoncé often delivers empowerment as polished declarations of self-worth — think “Flawless” or “Run the World (Girls)” — SZA’s version is looser, more conversational, and sometimes even awkward.

In “Normal Girl,” she admits wishing she could be the kind of woman society celebrates. But instead of it being a weakness, it becomes a statement of strength. SZA proves empowerment doesn’t have one look or sound. It can be quiet, conflicted, or even clumsy — and still inspiring.

SOS and a Modern Spin

By the time she released SOS in 2022, SZA had firmly positioned herself alongside R&B’s great confidence-builders. The album, which dominated the charts, included playful yet powerful tracks like “Kill Bill,” where she delivers a tongue-in-cheek revenge fantasy.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea,” she sings, letting messy emotions take center stage without apology. That mix of humor and honesty recalls the fearless self-expression of artists like Rihanna, who also blurred the lines between vulnerability and empowerment.

Carrying the Torch Forward

SZA’s contribution to R&B isn’t about breaking from tradition but carrying it forward in a voice fit for today. She blends the fierce empowerment, raw storytelling, and confidence, then filters it through her own candid, witty style.

That’s what makes her music part of R&B’s rich confidence legacy. Empowerment in this genre has always been about more than one sound or story — and SZA shows that even in 2025, it can keep evolving while staying true to its roots.

Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
