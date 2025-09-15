Jeezy Brings 101-Piece Orchestra to Vegas and Drops New Project

Jeezy just proved that two decades into the game, he’s still finding new ways to surprise fans. After wrapping his Thug Motivation: 101 20th Anniversary Live Orchestra Tour in Detroit, the rap star revealed not one but two big moves — a Las Vegas residency with a 101-piece orchestra and a brand-new project with DJ Drama.

A Residency Fit for Vegas

The residency will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, split into two parts. The first dates are October 21 and November 1, themed TM: 101 Live — The Masquerade just in time for Halloween. The second round comes December 19 and December 21, themed 101 Live — The Nutcracker for the holiday season.

Instead of the 26-piece orchestra he toured with, Jeezy is going even bigger — with 101 musicians backing him up. Fitting for the man behind Thug Motivation 101.

DJ Drama and DJ Ace will also join him onstage to keep the energy live.

Why Vegas and Why Now

Jeezy explained the thought process behind such a bold move. “I think your art, in music, whatever your contribution is, it should grow with you,” Jeezy said. “You gotta think big. You gotta think colossal. To take this tour around the Midwest, down South, and everywhere we’ve been before going to Vegas, it’s just a proof of concept. I’ve always wanted to have a residency because I feel that if you build it, they will come.”

He added, “I don’t know, to date, anyone that’s gone to Vegas with a 101-piece orchestra, so that’s something I wanted to do first. I feel like the culture should own that.”

Still Snowin’ with DJ Drama

As if that weren’t enough, Jeezy also announced Still Snowin’, a new Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama. It drops on September 28, which also happens to be Jeezy’s birthday.

“We’re celebrating 20 years of TM101, which has been amazing and a milestone in my career,” he said. “I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space.”

“Still Snowin’ is a Gangsta Grillz,” Jeezy continued. “Sep. 28 (when it releases) is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever.”