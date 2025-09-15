Lil Baby’s Label Posts Retirement Message Amid Album Delays

A cryptic message appeared on Wolf Pack Global Music's Instagram Story on September 11, "Baby retiring from music this crazy." The post made fans wonder about the Atlanta rapper's next move. Meanwhile, his new project, The Leak$, is still unreleased.

The much-awaited 16-track album missed its September 5 drop date. This marked the second delay after an initial August 15 target came and went. No word yet on when fans might hear the new music.

"I took a couple songs that already got leaked and put a whole album around it. Most of the leaks aren't real versions anyway," Lil Baby said during a recent livestream, as reported by HipHopDX.

The project promises collaborations with Young Thug on "Feels Good," plus guest spots from Lil Yachty, Lucki, Veeze, and G Herbo. Production credits go to Wheezy, Murda Beatz, TM88, and BabyWave.

Live shows have taken a hit, too. Venues across the UK cancelled the European leg of his WHAM tour, set to kick off next week. They cited "unforeseen circumstances." Australian dates for September got the same treatment.

His latest work, WHAM, topped the Billboard 200 in early 2025. The album moved 140,000 units and racked up 120 million streams in its first week.

The retirement buzz intensified after leaked calls between Lil Baby and Young Thug surfaced. These recordings sparked fresh tension in Atlanta's rap circles, as reported by Urban Islandz.