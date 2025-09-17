Arrest Made in Beyoncé Choreographer Car Theft

Someone tried to mess with Beyoncé’s inner circle — and now they’re behind bars.

Kelvin Evans, the man suspected of breaking into Beyoncé’s choreographer’s car and swiping a trove of valuables, has been arrested. According to jail records obtained by PEOPLE, Evans was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 16, in Hapeville, Ga., on a parole violation dating back to Aug. 26.

Authorities say he is facing one count of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

What Was Stolen?

This was no ordinary car break-in. On July 8, choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue’s Jeep Wagoneer was parked in a garage at the Ayla apartment building in Atlanta, just before Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop.

When they returned, several items were missing, including clothing, two suitcases, laptops, designer sunglasses, and even a pair of AirPods Max headphones. But the most shocking loss?

A flash drive containing unreleased Beyoncé music, future concert set lists, and other confidential materials.

"The hard drives contained water marked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set list," the police report previously obtained by PEOPLE read.

So far, investigators told CNN that the hard drives have not been recovered.

How Police Traced Him

Parking garage cameras caught the getaway car, a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates, according to Atlanta News First. When police tracked down the car’s owner, she explained she had rented it out to help cover her bills.

She told authorities she lent it to her mother that morning, but her uncle — Evans — later borrowed it. He allegedly promised to use it for just five minutes but took it for half an hour.

The car owner also claimed that when Evans returned, he asked her to meet him at her aunt’s home on Hank Aaron Drive to help unload four black bags. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex confirmed Evans, his niece, and a child removing the bags.

Afterward, Evans allegedly stashed another bag in the trunk and left the area on his bicycle.

What’s Next for Evans

Evans is now being held at the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Jail records also show he has a lengthy arrest history dating back to 2002, including previous charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and car-related theft.