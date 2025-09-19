Drake Track ‘National Treasure’ Leaks Online, Drops DeMar DeRozan Reference and Links to ‘ICEMAN’ Album

An unreleased Drake and Pressa track titled "National Treasure" surfaced online this weekend. The song caught fans' attention with its mention of ex-Toronto Raptors player DeMar DeRozan.

The lyrics mention past team bonds and championship dreams: "When you was part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trips in the spring/ We must've been dealing in the spur of the moment/ Cause why (Kawhi) did we think you could get us a ring?" Drake raps in the track, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks mentioned details about the track's background. "The song was supposedly promised to Pressa. Drake, obviously he's been doing his own thing, he didn't clear the song," Akademiks shared with HotNewHipHop.

The track was meant to pair with Drake's "No Face" video. Plans shifted when "100 Gigs" dropped instead. It's still unclear how this leaked cut might fit into Drake's ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

A high-quality version of the track later hit the web through user 'plottttwisttttt'. The full song shows both artists trading verses about street loyalty, success, and city pride.