Win Your Cardi B Tickets

HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to Win Your Way In To See Cardi B live at the Garden on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The stage will be electric, the energy in the room will be off the charts, and Cardi will be bringing her biggest hits to one of the most legendary arenas in the world. This is the type of night every fan dreams of being part of—and now it could be yours.

If you’ve been riding with Cardi from her earliest tracks or you just can’t resist her chart-topping anthems, this is your opportunity to see her in person, surrounded by thousands of fans who share the same love for her music. The only thing standing between you and those tickets is filling out the form below and hitting “submit.”

The Garden will be rocking, the crowd will be singing, and the atmosphere will be one that no playlist or video could capture.

Don’t miss your shot to be there.

Register To Win Below.