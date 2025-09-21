ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

HOT 96.9 – Cardi B Code Word

HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with a chance to see Cardi B live at the TD Garden on April 2, 2026 with our HOT 96.9 – Cardi B Code Word contest….

HOT 96.9
Cardi B in all pink with a pink curtain background with two pink birds

HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with a chance to see Cardi B live at the TD Garden on April 2, 2026 with our HOT 96.9 – Cardi B Code Word contest. Cardi B is bringing the energy, the attitude, and all the hits—and you could be there with your friends in the crowd. All you need to do is listen for the code words, enter them online, and lock in your chances to win.

Here’s how it works:

  • Tune in at 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm each weekday.
  • When you hear the code word, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it right here at hot969boston.com.
  • Each code word you enter means another chance to score tickets.

Don’t let this pass you by—these tickets will put you in the center of all the excitement.

Listen for the code words, enter them online, and get ready to experience Cardi B live.

To purchase tickets go to ticketmaster.com

Contest Rules

cardi bTD Garden
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
The Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card
ContestsThe Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift CardElizabeth Urban
Win NBA YoungBoy Tickets!
ContestsWin NBA YoungBoy Tickets!HOT 96.9
John Legend artwork for show on November 7th at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
ContestsWin John Legend Tickets!mmercier
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect