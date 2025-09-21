HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with a chance to see Cardi B live at the TD Garden on April 2, 2026 with our HOT 96.9 – Cardi B Code Word contest. Cardi B is bringing the energy, the attitude, and all the hits—and you could be there with your friends in the crowd. All you need to do is listen for the code words, enter them online, and lock in your chances to win.
Here’s how it works:
- Tune in at 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm each weekday.
- When you hear the code word, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it right here at hot969boston.com.
- Each code word you enter means another chance to score tickets.
Don’t let this pass you by—these tickets will put you in the center of all the excitement.
Listen for the code words, enter them online, and get ready to experience Cardi B live.
To purchase tickets go to ticketmaster.com
Contest Rules