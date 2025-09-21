HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with a chance to see Cardi B live at the TD Garden on April 2, 2026 with our HOT 96.9 – Cardi B Code Word contest. Cardi B is bringing the energy, the attitude, and all the hits—and you could be there with your friends in the crowd. All you need to do is listen for the code words, enter them online, and lock in your chances to win.