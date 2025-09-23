Chris Brown’s First Song: How ‘Run It!’ Launched a Superstar Career

With a career that has seen him sell out concerts, make millions, and bag over 200 awards, including two GRAMMYs, Chris Brown is among the most successful artists in the R&B industry. Unknown to some of his supporters, his musical journey began with his 2005 debut single, "Run It!" At the time, he was a 16-year-old from Virginia in the United States, unaware that he was about to become an R&B legend. "Run It!" would dominate the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, ensuring countless R&B lovers worldwide knew Brown's name.

The Making of a Star: Brown's Musical Journey

Chris Brown, who was born to Clinton Brown and Joyce Hawkins on May 5, 1989, was always passionate about music. Growing up, he looked up to icons such as Michael Jackson, whose influence saw him muster enough courage to perform at local talent shows and improve his singing skills.

As fate would have it, Hitmission Records discovered Brown when its production team visited his father's gas station and mentioned they were scouting for talented musicians. This led to the "Forever" artist's introduction to the music industry. He worked with a voice coach, prepared his demo package, and sought a record deal.

Initially, Brown had a deal with the Island Def Jam Music Group, but it fell through. The singer then signed with Jive Records in 2004. Shortly after, he began working on his self-titled debut album. Its lead single, "Run It!," was dropped on June 30, 2005.

Breaking Down the Hit: The Production of Chris Brown's "Run It!"

One of the aspects that made "Run It!" such a hit was its quality production and composition. Record producer Sean Garrett collaborated with rapper Juelz Santana to write this track. Legendary producer Scott Storch also played a huge role in ensuring "Run It!" was a success. As he shared in an interview with HotNewHipHop, he went all out because he had promised Brown he'd make him "a superstar."

"And he came in, he was just about to turn 16. And I didn't know how to do anything except make you a hit record. Like, that's the only thing I could do. I was in there every day, every minute, every hour in the studio. And it was me, Sean Garrett, and we literally, immediately, made something so effortlessly. And I had told him right before we started making it, I was like, 'I'm about to make you a No. 1 song and you'll be a superstar.'" Storch said.

While Storch pulled out all the stops to make "Run It!" one of the best songs ever released, Brown had doubts, as any newbie would. "When I did that song, I was just learning. I was a student. I don't know what a hit is, so I'm not going to tell him that this is not a hit, so I sat in there like, 'Man, I don't really like this song.' I'm scared, I'm thinking like I don't sound good," Brown said in an interview.

Despite Brown's insecurities, he brought his A-game whenever the team met to record "Run It!" at The Hit Factory Criteria in Miami, Florida. This prestigious recording studio boasts amazing acoustics and advanced digital systems, which certainly contributed to the song's great production.

The Musical Composition of "Run It!"

The excellent production quality of "Run It!" can also be attributed to its skillful blend of diverse musical elements. For starters, this track is written in the popular key of C♯ Phrygian, which gave it a unique, somewhat ominous sound. With the slinky synth beats and energetic rhythm, it fit right into the Crunk&B subgenre.

"Run It!" also features repetitive chants and a catchy chorus, which not only adds to its appeal but also increases its danceability. The interplay between the singer's melodic verses and Santana's rap creates a contrast that hooks listeners.

Chris Brown's "Run It!" Chart Performance: Domination of the Billboard Hot 100

"Run It!" achieved exceptional chart performance despite debuting at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track gradually climbed to No. 1 and held the position for five weeks, making Brown the third-youngest solo artist in history to top that chart and the first male singer to achieve that feat with a debut single.

Besides dominating the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, "Run It!" peaked at No. 1 in several countries, including Australia and New Zealand. The track also reached No. 5 in Switzerland, which was quite impressive because Brown had just stepped into the R&B scene. Brown's single was also awarded 3x Platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales exceeding 3 million units.

Critical Reception and Industry Recognition

"Run It!" was well received by both R&B enthusiasts and industry professionals. The song also garnered praise from several publications. For example, HotNewHipHop ranked it among Brown's best tracks, describing it as a song that "laid the foundation for his future hits, establishing him as a fresh and dynamic force in the music industry." According to Billboard, "Run It!" is Brown's biggest Billboard hit, which isn't surprising since it was the singer's "longest-running No. 1."

Setting the Stage for a Decades-Long Career

The release of Brown's first song, "Run It!," marked his career launch and laid the groundwork for the singer's success. Thanks to this song's impressive chart performance and positive reception, Brown's self-titled debut album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and sold more than 154,000 copies in the first week. "Run It!" also made Chris Brown a household name by the time he turned 17. What followed was a successful career spanning over two decades, including the sale of more than 140 million records worldwide.

From Teenage Sensation to Industry Icon: The "Run It!" Legacy