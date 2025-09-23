ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ghostface Killah’s Son Infinite Coles Speaks From the Heart, Clears Up Diss Track

Don’t get it twisted — Infinite Coles isn’t coming for his dad. On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the son of Wu-Tang Clan legend Ghostface Killah dropped two new tracks, SweetFaceKillah and…

Kayla Morgan
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Don’t get it twisted — Infinite Coles isn’t coming for his dad. On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the son of Wu-Tang Clan legend Ghostface Killah dropped two new tracks, SweetFaceKillah and Dad & I. The emotional lyrics immediately had fans buzzing online about whether the songs were aimed at his father, whose real name is Dennis Coles.

Setting the Record Straight

The songs dive deep into their complicated relationship, but Coles was quick to clear things up. When one fan on X claimed, “Ghostface Killah’s son Infinite Coles disses him in new track 👀,” the artist replied, “NOT A DISS !!! But thank you so much ✨.”

For Coles, the music isn’t about attacking — it’s about honesty. “It’s very positive and about nothing but love. I have no hate towards my father at all,” he told VIBE on Sept. 16.

Lyrics From the Heart
In SweetFaceKillah, Coles sings, “How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father … Do I need to f--- a b----, just so you could see?” The track reflects the pain of wanting recognition and connection.

In Dad & I, he gets even more personal: “You never talk to me, said I’m not living right/ You tell me to man up, yea/ When I put on makeup, yea.”

Coles explained, “So this song is just me pouring out the last bit of fight I have in me for him to reach out.”

A Long History of Distance

Coles hasn’t seen his father in over a decade. In May 2023, he even posted on Instagram calling Ghostface a “deadbeat” while pleading for contact. “My heart has been aching and longing to be love[d] by you, MY FATHER for way too long,” he wrote.

Still, the new music shows that love remains. “I love my father, I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other,” Coles told VIBE.

Carving His Own Lane

Coles has long worked to be seen as more than just Ghostface’s son. Back in 2017, he told NYLON, “My hard work was to accept myself. And once that happened, [opportunities] started coming to me.”

Now, with his upcoming album SweetFaceKillah (dropping Dec. 5), he’s embracing his identity fully. The title actually came from names fans were calling him online. “I was depressed at first, but then I was like, wait — they kinda ate that. So now that’s my album name.”

The project will include tracks like “DMs,” “Shoot,” “Mama Song,” “Thankful,” and “Body Strong.”

Looking Ahead

Coles wants his fans to see the bigger picture: “With this album, I plan to really take off. I feel like it’s my time — something beautiful is headed my way. I feel like I stand out … because I’m talking about things that I never hear anyone talk about.”

Instead of chasing quick hits, Coles is focused on telling his truth. “People just wanna make a quick hit, but never tell us what’s really going on inside their hearts. And I just feel like if no one will, then I will.”

Ghostface Killah
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Singer/rapper Drake performs at Barclays Center
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 24Bianca Barratt
Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMeta Pushes to Throw Out $110M Eminem Copyright LawsuitMelissa Lianne
In this image released on December 31, Brandy performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021.
MusicBrandy Records Studio Cover of Kehlani Song Ahead of Tour LaunchMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect