Ghostface Killah’s Son Infinite Coles Speaks From the Heart, Clears Up Diss Track

Don’t get it twisted — Infinite Coles isn’t coming for his dad. On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the son of Wu-Tang Clan legend Ghostface Killah dropped two new tracks, SweetFaceKillah and Dad & I. The emotional lyrics immediately had fans buzzing online about whether the songs were aimed at his father, whose real name is Dennis Coles.

Setting the Record Straight

The songs dive deep into their complicated relationship, but Coles was quick to clear things up. When one fan on X claimed, “Ghostface Killah’s son Infinite Coles disses him in new track 👀,” the artist replied, “NOT A DISS !!! But thank you so much ✨.”

For Coles, the music isn’t about attacking — it’s about honesty. “It’s very positive and about nothing but love. I have no hate towards my father at all,” he told VIBE on Sept. 16.

Lyrics From the Heart

In SweetFaceKillah, Coles sings, “How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father … Do I need to f--- a b----, just so you could see?” The track reflects the pain of wanting recognition and connection.

In Dad & I, he gets even more personal: “You never talk to me, said I’m not living right/ You tell me to man up, yea/ When I put on makeup, yea.”

Coles explained, “So this song is just me pouring out the last bit of fight I have in me for him to reach out.”

A Long History of Distance

Coles hasn’t seen his father in over a decade. In May 2023, he even posted on Instagram calling Ghostface a “deadbeat” while pleading for contact. “My heart has been aching and longing to be love[d] by you, MY FATHER for way too long,” he wrote.

Still, the new music shows that love remains. “I love my father, I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other,” Coles told VIBE.

Carving His Own Lane

Coles has long worked to be seen as more than just Ghostface’s son. Back in 2017, he told NYLON, “My hard work was to accept myself. And once that happened, [opportunities] started coming to me.”

Now, with his upcoming album SweetFaceKillah (dropping Dec. 5), he’s embracing his identity fully. The title actually came from names fans were calling him online. “I was depressed at first, but then I was like, wait — they kinda ate that. So now that’s my album name.”

The project will include tracks like “DMs,” “Shoot,” “Mama Song,” “Thankful,” and “Body Strong.”

Looking Ahead

Coles wants his fans to see the bigger picture: “With this album, I plan to really take off. I feel like it’s my time — something beautiful is headed my way. I feel like I stand out … because I’m talking about things that I never hear anyone talk about.”