This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 23

Sept. 23 has hosted many big moments for the hip-hop and R&B industry. One was the birth of Jermaine Dupri, who began his stage career at just 9 and has collaborated with Queen Latifah, Nelly, and Mariah Carey. He shares his birthday with Layzie Bone, a former member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and Sheff G, whose single "No Suburban" blew up in 2017.

Also on Sept. 23, Kendrick Lamar's "i" was released as the lead single from his album To Pimp a Butterfly. It reached No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Lamar his first two GRAMMYs.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are just some of the notable albums that have been released on Sept. 23:

2003: Shady Records and Interscope Records released Obie Trice's debut studio album, Cheers. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5 and did even better on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, reaching No. 3. Within months, the album bagged a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling more than half a million copies in the U.S.

2003: Murphy Lee released his debut album, Murphy's Law. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. By the end of the year, just like Obie Trice's debut, the album had sold more than 500,000 units, earning it the coveted Gold certification from the RIAA.

2008: Jazmine Sullivan released Fearless, her debut studio album, through J Records. It snagged the No. 1 position on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The album also has a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Cultural Milestones

These key moments for hip-hop and R&B culture unfolded on Sept. 23:

2021: Nas performed at Forest Hills Stadium in New York during the Concert to Feed NYC and was later honored with a key to Queens. The event was organized to support City Harvest, a food rescue organization.

2023: Long Beach's Hip Hop Celebration: 50th Anniversary Series kicked off with an event at the Recreation Park. Hosted by the Long Beach Public Library, the occasion featured panel discussions, performances, and competitions revolving around hip-hop, celebrating the city's connection to the genre.

Industry Changes and Challenges

After these setbacks from Sept. 23, the hip-hop and R&B world hasn't been the same:

2019: Ryan Reavis was arrested after the police found guns and drugs in his home during a raid, allowing them to connect him to Mac Miller's accidental overdose in September 2018. Another man, Cameron James Pettit, had been taken into custody earlier that month for allegedly selling Miller drugs days before his death.

2021: Alfred James "Pee Wee" Ellis, James Brown's musical director and bandleader, died aged 80. He and Brown cowrote 26 songs, including "Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud)" and "Cold Sweat." The former has been adopted by multiple social movements, including Black Lives Matter (BLM).