Danny Brown Announces ‘STARDUST’ and a US Tour

Get ready, music fans—Danny Brown is back and bringing the cosmic vibes. The genre-bending rapper announced today that his seventh studio album, STARDUST, is set to drop everywhere on November 7.

A New Chapter in Music and Life

Spanning 14 tracks, STARDUST is Brown’s first project since wrapping up his Quaranta era in October 2024 with Quaranta (Deluxe). Fans can expect features from Quadeca, underscores, Frost Children, Jane Remover, JOHNNASCU, 8485, IssBrokie, Femtanyl, Nnamdi, Ta Ukrainka, and Zheani—an eclectic lineup promising a wild ride.

Brown kicked off the album rollout with the lead single, “Starburst”, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. In an Instagram post, Brown described the album as exploring “a new level of vulnerability and creative clarity” while delivering “a newfound lightness—sharp, inventive and unafraid to challenge conventional production and storytelling.”

A press release adds, “Pulling from experimental pop and underground electronics, the final product is messy, emotional, and held together with a strange kind of clarity. Danny is the center of gravity within the musical world he’s curating and the link between all the artists and features, who have been mutually inspired by one another’s work.” Notably, STARDUST is Brown’s first longform release since embracing sobriety, making it a personal and creative milestone.

A Humbling Journey

Brown has openly credited his time in rehab for alcohol abuse with giving him perspective and gratitude. In a 2023 episode of The Danny Brown Show, the Detroit native reflected on his experience, sharing how rehab made him appreciate his life and career more.

He said, “I will say man, like being in treatment and all that s---, one thing it did do: It humbled the f--- out of me. It made me real f-----’—you know, just showed a lot of gratitude. I got a cool-a-- life, man. You hear other mother------s stories, a lot of these motherf-----s that’s in there, they had drinking problems, drug problems, and that s---. They gotta go back to work, they gotta go work a real, regular 9-5 job. I have one of the best jobs in the f------ world, man. So I was taking a lot of s--- for granted.”

It’s clear that the humility and clarity he gained during rehab carry through into STARDUST, both in its emotional depth and its fearless experimentation.

STARDUST Tracklist

“Book of Daniel” – Danny Brown, Quadeca “Starburst” – Danny Brown “Copycats” – Danny Brown, underscores “1999” – Danny Brown, JOHNNASCU “Flowers” – Danny Brown, 8485 “Lift You Up” – Danny Brown “Green Light” – Danny Brown, Frost Children “What You See” – Danny Brown, Quadeca “Baby” – Danny Brown, underscores “Whatever The Case” – Danny Brown, IssBrokie “1L0v3myL1f3!” – Danny Brown, Femtanyl “RIGHT FROM WRONG” – Danny Brown, Nnamdi “The End” – Danny Brown, Ta Ukrainka, Zheani “All4U” – Danny Brown, Jane Remover

Touring Across the US

As if an album announcement wasn’t enough, Brown revealed a 21-date US tour supporting STARDUST. The tour kicks off on November 10 in Boston and features contributions from underscores and Femtanyl along the way. Here’s the full schedule:

November 10 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

November 12 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

November 13 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

November 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

November 16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

November 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

November 20 – Denver, CO – The Ogden

November 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell

November 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

November 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

November 28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Santa Ana

November 29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

December 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

December 5 – Austin, TX – Emos

December 6 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

December 7 – Dallas, TX – Granada

December 9 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

December 11 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Music Hall

December 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

December 14 – New York, NY – Warsaw