Danny Brown Announces ‘STARDUST’ and a US Tour

Get ready, music fans—Danny Brown is back and bringing the cosmic vibes. The genre-bending rapper announced today that his seventh studio album, STARDUST, is set to drop everywhere on November…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Danny Brown performs onstage at An Evening With Danny Brown Presented By Sonos And Pandora on October 2, 2014 in New York City.
Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pandora

Get ready, music fans—Danny Brown is back and bringing the cosmic vibes. The genre-bending rapper announced today that his seventh studio album, STARDUST, is set to drop everywhere on November 7.

A New Chapter in Music and Life

Spanning 14 tracks, STARDUST is Brown’s first project since wrapping up his Quaranta era in October 2024 with Quaranta (Deluxe). Fans can expect features from Quadeca, underscores, Frost Children, Jane Remover, JOHNNASCU, 8485, IssBrokie, Femtanyl, Nnamdi, Ta Ukrainka, and Zheani—an eclectic lineup promising a wild ride.

Brown kicked off the album rollout with the lead single, “Starburst”, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. In an Instagram post, Brown described the album as exploring “a new level of vulnerability and creative clarity” while delivering “a newfound lightness—sharp, inventive and unafraid to challenge conventional production and storytelling.”

A press release adds, “Pulling from experimental pop and underground electronics, the final product is messy, emotional, and held together with a strange kind of clarity. Danny is the center of gravity within the musical world he’s curating and the link between all the artists and features, who have been mutually inspired by one another’s work.” Notably, STARDUST is Brown’s first longform release since embracing sobriety, making it a personal and creative milestone.

A Humbling Journey

Brown has openly credited his time in rehab for alcohol abuse with giving him perspective and gratitude. In a 2023 episode of The Danny Brown Show, the Detroit native reflected on his experience, sharing how rehab made him appreciate his life and career more.

He said, “I will say man, like being in treatment and all that s---, one thing it did do: It humbled the f--- out of me. It made me real f-----’—you know, just showed a lot of gratitude. I got a cool-a-- life, man. You hear other mother------s stories, a lot of these motherf-----s that’s in there, they had drinking problems, drug problems, and that s---. They gotta go back to work, they gotta go work a real, regular 9-5 job. I have one of the best jobs in the f------ world, man. So I was taking a lot of s--- for granted.”

It’s clear that the humility and clarity he gained during rehab carry through into STARDUST, both in its emotional depth and its fearless experimentation.

STARDUST Tracklist

  1. “Book of Daniel” – Danny Brown, Quadeca
  2. “Starburst” – Danny Brown
  3. “Copycats” – Danny Brown, underscores
  4. “1999” – Danny Brown, JOHNNASCU
  5. “Flowers” – Danny Brown, 8485
  6. “Lift You Up” – Danny Brown
  7. “Green Light” – Danny Brown, Frost Children
  8. “What You See” – Danny Brown, Quadeca
  9. “Baby” – Danny Brown, underscores
  10. “Whatever The Case” – Danny Brown, IssBrokie
  11. “1L0v3myL1f3!” – Danny Brown, Femtanyl
  12. “RIGHT FROM WRONG” – Danny Brown, Nnamdi
  13. “The End” – Danny Brown, Ta Ukrainka, Zheani
  14. “All4U” – Danny Brown, Jane Remover

Touring Across the US

As if an album announcement wasn’t enough, Brown revealed a 21-date US tour supporting STARDUST. The tour kicks off on November 10 in Boston and features contributions from underscores and Femtanyl along the way. Here’s the full schedule:

  • November 10 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
  • November 12 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
  • November 13 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
  • November 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
  • November 16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
  • November 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
  • November 20 – Denver, CO – The Ogden
  • November 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell
  • November 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
  • November 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
  • November 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
  • November 28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Santa Ana
  • November 29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
  • December 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
  • December 5 – Austin, TX – Emos
  • December 6 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
  • December 7 – Dallas, TX – Granada
  • December 9 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
  • December 11 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Music Hall
  • December 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
  • December 14 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, STARDUST promises experimentation, emotion, and a fearless musical journey. Brown’s personal growth and newfound humility shine through in the music, and his tour gives fans a chance to experience it all live.

Danny Brown
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
