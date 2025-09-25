Saweetie Drops New EP ‘HELLA PRESSURE’, Shows Musical Growth Beyond Chart-Toppers

The rap star's latest EP HELLA PRESSURE marks a bold shift from radio hits to fresh musical territory. Working with top talent like LunchMoney Lewis, P2J, and J. White, she's crafted five tracks that push past standard formulas and strike at something the artist finds more authentic.

"Chasing a hit, which I've done — I don't think that's authentic. That's what dilutes the art and creates cookie-cutter songs where everyone starts sounding like each other," Saweetie told Billboard.

Each song mixes styles in unexpected ways, aiming at fans worldwide. The standout track "Boffum" kicks off the collection. A collaboration with K-pop group TWICE on "Superstars" shows her range. The track "Pressure," made with producer Deputy, takes her back to her roots.

"I'm proud of this EP because I got to explore sounds that I didn't have a chance to, because I didn't want to take that risk. And that's what I did with this EP, I took risks," Saweetie told Billboard.

On "I Need Some Info," she shows off a softer side. "When people meet me, they expect me to act like 'Tap In,' 'My Type,' 'Best Friend' — you know, my lit songs," Saweetie explained to Billboard. But the rapper considers "I Need Some Info" to be much closer to her authentic self — chill, calm, and relaxed.

The EP hints at what's next. Despite multiple hits, the artist has yet to release a full album. While fans wait, these tracks prove she's ready to break new ground and explore her artistic style. "With this EP, I created a foundation for sounds I want to explore, because I don't think my hits really portray my overall self, my spirit, my mind, everything that comes with being human," she said. "I really want my album to showcase that."