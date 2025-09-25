ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘HELLA PRESSURE’, Shows Musical Growth Beyond Chart-Toppers

The rap star’s latest EP HELLA PRESSURE marks a bold shift from radio hits to fresh musical territory. Working with top talent like LunchMoney Lewis, P2J, and J. White, she’s…

Melissa Lianne
Saweetie arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images

The rap star's latest EP HELLA PRESSURE marks a bold shift from radio hits to fresh musical territory. Working with top talent like LunchMoney Lewis, P2J, and J. White, she's crafted five tracks that push past standard formulas and strike at something the artist finds more authentic. 

"Chasing a hit, which I've done — I don't think that's authentic. That's what dilutes the art and creates cookie-cutter songs where everyone starts sounding like each other," Saweetie told Billboard.

Each song mixes styles in unexpected ways, aiming at fans worldwide. The standout track "Boffum" kicks off the collection. A collaboration with K-pop group TWICE on "Superstars" shows her range. The track "Pressure," made with producer Deputy, takes her back to her roots. 

"I'm proud of this EP because I got to explore sounds that I didn't have a chance to, because I didn't want to take that risk. And that's what I did with this EP, I took risks," Saweetie told Billboard

On "I Need Some Info," she shows off a softer side. "When people meet me, they expect me to act like 'Tap In,' 'My Type,' 'Best Friend' — you know, my lit songs," Saweetie explained to Billboard. But the rapper considers "I Need Some Info" to be much closer to her authentic self — chill, calm, and relaxed.

The EP hints at what's next. Despite multiple hits, the artist has yet to release a full album. While fans wait, these tracks prove she's ready to break new ground and explore her artistic style. "With this EP, I created a foundation for sounds I want to explore, because I don't think my hits really portray my overall self, my spirit, my mind, everything that comes with being human," she said. "I really want my album to showcase that."

HELLA PRESSURE is available now for streaming. And while the full album has no set date, fans can check Saweetie's official website for updates. 

LunchMoney LewisSaweetie
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 25Bianca Barratt
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
MusicIt’s A Girl: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3Kayla Morgan
Bobby Brown of New Edition attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBobby Brown: ‘My Prerogative’ and Its Lasting ImpactKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect