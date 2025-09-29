ContestsEvents
Ne-Yo Responds After Fan Interrupts Japan Show

Kayla Morgan
Ne-Yo attends Urban One Honors 2022 - Day 2. He's wearing a black wide-brimmed hat.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors

When you buy a concert ticket, you expect to see the singer, the lights, the dancers, maybe even some confetti. What you do not expect is a random guy in shorts trying to turn himself into part of the show. That is exactly what happened at a recent Ne-Yo concert in Japan, and the Grammy winner wasted no time setting boundaries.

The artist was on stage in an all-black outfit topped with a cowboy hat when a man in a white T-shirt wandered onto the stage. He raised his arms to the crowd and even swung one right in Ne-Yo’s face. Without missing a lyric, Ne-Yo slapped him on the neck and shoved him away, all while keeping the performance going.

Ne-Yo Speaks Out

Later, Ne-Yo posted the moment on his Instagram Story with a clear warning for fans. “This is what you DON’T do,” he wrote. “I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the sh*t out of a person disrespecting my stage.”

He added, “And then Keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The singer explained that it was not about hating on fans, just about respect. “Had he ran up with love, I woulda let him rock for a minute..idiot,” Ne-Yo said. “Don’t be this guy.”

Fans React

When The Shade Room shared the clip, the comment section lit up. One person wondered how security allowed the fan to stroll up so casually: “He walked slow af up to the stage. Took his sweet time. Security needs to be fired.”

Another joked, “Ne-Yo hit him with a ‘GETCHO GYAAAT DAMN…’”

Others teased that the man had enough time for a full routine. “Fire security bruh had time to do a whole 8 count,” one person wrote.

On X, fans compared the moment to when Lil Mama famously crashed Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ performance of “Empire State of Mind” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. “He tried to have a lil mama moment,” one user joked. Another added, “Swiped him to the side like a credit card.”

Security Steps In

After Ne-Yo’s quick reaction, security finally appeared and guided the man off stage. No word yet on who the bold concert crasher was, but one thing is certain: Ne-Yo made sure the show stayed his.

Ne-Yo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
