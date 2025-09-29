T.I. Songs: How T.I. and Rihanna’s ‘Live Your Life’ Became a Chart-Topping Phenomenon

In October 2007, rapper T.I. was arrested on several weapons charges and placed under house arrest. He used his time productively and wrote his sixth studio album, which features some of the most introspective lyrics of his career, expressing his guilt, anger, and fear about his upcoming trial. Paper Trail was released on Sept. 30, 2008. T.I. recorded nearly 100 tracks for the album, but only 16 made the final cut. Many of the tracks included collaborations with some of the hottest artists at that time, including Usher, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Jay-Z.

Paper Trail debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured some of T.I.'s best songs. Of the eight singles released from the album, half ranked in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. However, it was the seventh single from the album that stood out. The T.I. and Rihanna collaboration "Live Your Life" skyrocketed to the top of the charts. The song achieved multiple record-breaking milestones, dominating charts worldwide. So, what was the success formula that made this song so special compared to other T.I. songs?

"Live Your Life" Song Analysis

A combination of various factors distinguished "Live Your Life" from other T.I. songs. Justin Blaze, who's credited as both a writer and producer on the track, came up with the idea to sample the hit "Dragostea Din Tei" by Moldovan group O-Zone. Known as the "Numa Numa" song, it had been part of a viral internet meme featuring vlogger Gary Brolsma lip-syncing to the music.

Originally, Justin Blaze sampled the beat as a joke, but he soon realized the value in using a familiar melody to create a connection between internet culture and mainstream music. "Live Your Life" is an early example of a meme hit. It demonstrated the influence of viral video content on pop charts.

On People's Party With Talib Kweli, Justin Blaze explained, "I was looking at it like, 'Yo! We should make something out of this,' just to be silly — throw it up on MySpace. As I started doing it — I did the core of it, the homie Canei [Finch] came through and added some strings and played my horns over — things started coming to me, lyric-wise and concept-wise."

The T.I. and Rihanna collaboration was another key factor behind the song's success. Rihanna was fresh from the success of her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad. It produced five singles, including the international hits "Umbrella" and "Don't Stop The Music," as well as two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, "Disturbia" and "Take A Bow." From the beginning, T.I. wanted Rihanna on his track. He knew her voice was the perfect fit for the chorus, so he reached out to ask if she would be interested. She agreed, and the rest is history.

"It was awesome to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic figure and such a prolific individual and such a beautiful spirit altogether," T.I. told Billboard during a 2023 interview.

Rihanna was in Italy filming a commercial when T.I. was recording Paper Trail. One night, she managed to make room in her busy schedule to track her vocals. The T.I. and Rihanna collaboration was the first time she had lent her iconic voice to the hook on a rapper's single, and she nailed it. It was then up to the producers to bring all the elements together into one cohesive sound. They added cinematic effects, such as trumpet trills, horns, and drums, to enhance its dimension.

"Live Your Life" Chart Success

"Live Your Life" quickly became a motivational anthem for the masses. From living life without hesitation to following your dreams, T.I. and Rihanna's lyrics reminded listeners that regardless of what's happening in their lives, they can manifest their destiny. In addition, T.I.'s introduction to the track acknowledged the American troops who were fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan at the time.

T.I. has a long history of celebrating those who serve in the military. He opens "Live Your Life" with the following words: "Ay. This a special what's happenin' to all my, all my soldiers over there in Iraq. E'rybody right here, what you need to do is be thankful for the life you got; you know what I'm sayin'? Stop lookin' at what you ain't got, start and be thankful for what you do got."

With its powerful message and unforgettable beat, it's no wonder "Live Your Life" achieved chart-topping global success. The song debuted at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100. Just one week later, "Live Your Life" landed in the No. 1 position. It set the record for the highest jump to No. 1 in history at the time. Another one of T.I.'s songs, "Whatever You Like," had set the record just six weeks earlier when it jumped from No. 71 to the top spot.

"Live Your Life" was T.I.'s third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rihanna's fifth. She was the first female artist to score five No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs in the 2000s. The song spent a total of six weeks at the top of the charts across three separate runs. It won numerous awards, including the BET Awards Viewer's Choice Award and the MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video. In addition, "Live Your Life" has been featured on several soundtracks, including The Hangover (2009), Daddy's Home (2015), and The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021).

A T.I. Song To Remember