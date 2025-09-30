Tina Turner Statue Unveiled in Tennessee Has Fans Talking
Brownsville, Tennessee, went all out for their hometown queen. According to AP News, the statue unveiling was held on Saturday, September 27, at Heritage Park in Tina Turner’s hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee. USA Today noted that the date also marked the city’s annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration.
The bronze figure stands ten feet tall, with Turner rocking her signature voluminous hair, a short stage dress, and a microphone in hand. Sculptor Fred Ajanogha explained that he wanted to capture Turner’s “flexibility of movement on stage” and her “mane of a lion” hair.
Mission accomplished — especially the mane part.
The Internet Has Notes
While Brownsville clapped, the internet had plenty to say about the statue. The Shade Room shared clips, and suddenly comment sections turned into an open-mic night.
Instagram user @charli_frfr kicked things off with, “Ran straight to the comments 🤣 we all on the same page I see.”
@danielfunnyashell said what many were thinking: “now we all know my good sis rocked her big units but gah damnnnn, thats like 18 bundles…”
Then @jasminetiya brought the shade: “Y’all did not have to put that helmet on Anna Mae.”
The hair jokes kept rolling. @lovedarrenfleet joked, “Big Wig keep on turning..” while @inhale.kenyon declared, “My only complaint is that mountaintop wig 🤦🏽♂️.”
And @steviemackey? He went full river reference: “I rolled down the river to these comments😭.”
For extra spice, @thenikkibrayden added, “Clearly this is the same person that made Dwayne Wade’s statue. This can’t continue.”
Bigger Than the Wig
Yes, the statue’s hair looks ready to block radio signals, but that’s not the whole story. For Brownsville, it’s a symbol of pride, celebrating a woman who electrified stages across the world.
If Tina Turner taught us anything, it’s that she could make even the biggest wig work. And honestly, this statue proves her legacy is just as unstoppable as her hair.