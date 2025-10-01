Ab-Soul Stumbles During Freestyle on Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream

During Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" Twitch stream, Ab-Soul stopped mid-freestyle. The next day, the rapper spoke about it on Instagram Live.

"I honestly feel like B-Rabbit. I choked," Ab-Soul shared during his Instagram Live session, per AllHipHop. "Happens to the best of us."

The artist went blank during his performance and stumbled over his lyrics, never quite recovering before the stream ended. Afterwards, he took to Instagram Live to talk to fans and address the fumble.

"Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked," Ab-Soul said when asked about making a diss track. "That's tough, guys. I never bombed like this before. I'm really beating myself up about it."

The mishap took place as Cenat pushed toward a major streaming milestone with "Mafiathon 3." Just one day later, on September 28, he became the first Twitch streamer to get one million subscribers. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Mariah Carey have all made appearances on the subathon. Chris Patrick, who raps out of New Jersey, did what many think was the best freestyle yet, using a Kendrick Lamar beat.

Since 2007, Ab-Soul has made music with Top Dawg Entertainment. He makes up one part of Black Hippy with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock. His songs often mix smart wordplay with deep thoughts.