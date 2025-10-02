St. Louis Singer Shocked as TLC Walks Into Her ‘Waterfalls’ Cover

ContestsEvents
St. Louis-based singer Tish Period never expected her evening performance to turn into a life-changing moment. While covering TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” at Broadway Oyster Bar, she suddenly found herself…

Kayla Morgan
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas (L) and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of the musical group TLC perform during the finale of the UPN television reality show "R U The Girl" at the Orpheum Theatre on September 20, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

St. Louis-based singer Tish Period never expected her evening performance to turn into a life-changing moment. While covering TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” at Broadway Oyster Bar, she suddenly found herself face-to-face with the very artists who made the song famous.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T Boz” Watkins had just finished performing at Evolution Festival in Forest Park on Sunday, Sept. 28. Driving afterward, they heard “Waterfalls” playing from inside the venue and decided to stop in.

A Viral Surprise

In a video now spreading online, T Boz and Chilli are seen running from their van into the music spot, catching Period off guard.

“We’d just performed, and we were in the van coming here and were like, ‘Wait a minute, we hear our song,’ ” Chilli said in the Instagram video. “So, we just pulled over and felt like crashing with you guys.”

Period embraced the duo, overcome with emotion. “Thank you so much for giving us that good music,” she told them. “This means the world to me.”

Singing in Front of Icons

After regaining her composure, Period performed a moving version of “Waterfalls” while her childhood idols listened. She admitted the moment felt surreal. “I literally thought I saw a ghost,” she told the St. Louis Dispatch.

She later added, “What are God’s chances for them to drive past, hear us playing their song, and then they pull over … to surprise us and catch us in the act.”

An Emotional Night

The weight of the experience hit her after the show. “I’m at a loss for words,” she said. “I’m just so honored that God allowed me to experience that.”

Reflecting further, she told Fox 2 Now, “Never in a million years would I have thought that TLC—my teen aged icons—would walk in while I was singing their songs. I’m honored. I believe God was going to make sure it happened to me.”

Sharing Gratitude

Period later posted about the evening on Instagram, thanking TLC as well as her own band. “God makes no mistakes, to have me in the right space at the right time doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” she wrote. “GOD is soo amazing!”

She also praised her bandmates—Shawn T, Mark Harris II, Freddy Spencer Jr, and CJ Davidson Jr—for being “locked and loaded” during a night none of them will forget.

TLC
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
