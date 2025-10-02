St. Louis Singer Shocked as TLC Walks Into Her ‘Waterfalls’ Cover

St. Louis-based singer Tish Period never expected her evening performance to turn into a life-changing moment. While covering TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” at Broadway Oyster Bar, she suddenly found herself face-to-face with the very artists who made the song famous.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T Boz” Watkins had just finished performing at Evolution Festival in Forest Park on Sunday, Sept. 28. Driving afterward, they heard “Waterfalls” playing from inside the venue and decided to stop in.

A Viral Surprise

In a video now spreading online, T Boz and Chilli are seen running from their van into the music spot, catching Period off guard.

“We’d just performed, and we were in the van coming here and were like, ‘Wait a minute, we hear our song,’ ” Chilli said in the Instagram video. “So, we just pulled over and felt like crashing with you guys.”

Period embraced the duo, overcome with emotion. “Thank you so much for giving us that good music,” she told them. “This means the world to me.”

Singing in Front of Icons

After regaining her composure, Period performed a moving version of “Waterfalls” while her childhood idols listened. She admitted the moment felt surreal. “I literally thought I saw a ghost,” she told the St. Louis Dispatch.

She later added, “What are God’s chances for them to drive past, hear us playing their song, and then they pull over … to surprise us and catch us in the act.”

An Emotional Night

The weight of the experience hit her after the show. “I’m at a loss for words,” she said. “I’m just so honored that God allowed me to experience that.”

Reflecting further, she told Fox 2 Now, “Never in a million years would I have thought that TLC—my teen aged icons—would walk in while I was singing their songs. I’m honored. I believe God was going to make sure it happened to me.”

Sharing Gratitude

Period later posted about the evening on Instagram, thanking TLC as well as her own band. “God makes no mistakes, to have me in the right space at the right time doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” she wrote. “GOD is soo amazing!”