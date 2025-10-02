This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 2

Oct. 2 might be a typical day for some, but for the hip-hop and R&B community, it's a significant date. Freddie Jackson was born on this day in 1956. His biggest hits include "Have You Ever Loved Somebody" and "Rock Me Tonight."

Jackson shares his birthday with Rubi Rose. Her breakout single, "Big Mouth," released in 2019, garnered millions of streams and contributed to her rise to fame. She went on to release other popular songs, such as "He In His Feelings" and "Wifey."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Standout releases and events on Oct. 2 in past years included:

2001: Ja Rule dropped Pain Is Love, featuring contributions from Ashanti, Missy Elliott, Case, and Jeniffer Lopez. This album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales exceeding 350,000 copies.

Ja Rule dropped Pain Is Love, featuring contributions from Ashanti, Missy Elliott, Case, and Jeniffer Lopez. This album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales exceeding 350,000 copies. 2015: Mac Miller performed at TivoliVredenburg Pandora in Utrecht, Netherlands. He was on his The GO:OD AM Tour, promoting his third studio album of the same name. This compilation featured EarthGang, Tory Lanez, and Domo Genesis. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reentered the chart after Miller died in 2018.

Mac Miller performed at TivoliVredenburg Pandora in Utrecht, Netherlands. He was on his The GO:OD AM Tour, promoting his third studio album of the same name. This compilation featured EarthGang, Tory Lanez, and Domo Genesis. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reentered the chart after Miller died in 2018. 2015: Lecrae brought the house down at Waco Hall at Baylor University in Texas. This show was part of his Anomaly Tour, which promoted his seventh studio album of the same name and focused on the theme of individualism.

Lecrae brought the house down at Waco Hall at Baylor University in Texas. This show was part of his Anomaly Tour, which promoted his seventh studio album of the same name and focused on the theme of individualism. 2020: Giveon released his When It's All Said and Done extended play. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 93, and "Stuck on You," its lead single, reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Giveon released his When It's All Said and Done extended play. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 93, and "Stuck on You," its lead single, reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. 2020: Metro Boomin and 21 Savage dropped their collaborative album Savage Mode II. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered over 200 million on-demand streams during its first week.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B genres witnessed these impactful events on Oct. 2:

2009: Mr. Magic, born John Rivas, died from a heart attack. He was known for his Mr. Magic's Rap Attack show dedicated to rap music. He was the first host to run such a show on a major radio station and is credited with helping to popularize hip-hop music.

Mr. Magic, born John Rivas, died from a heart attack. He was known for his Mr. Magic's Rap Attack show dedicated to rap music. He was the first host to run such a show on a major radio station and is credited with helping to popularize hip-hop music. 2013: Jim Jones was arrested in the Bronx, New York City, on drug charges. The officers who stopped him alleged his car smelled of marijuana, and he turned down a breath test. However, they didn't find any drugs in his Chevy Impala.

Jim Jones was arrested in the Bronx, New York City, on drug charges. The officers who stopped him alleged his car smelled of marijuana, and he turned down a breath test. However, they didn't find any drugs in his Chevy Impala. 2019: A judge in R. Kelly's sex-abuse and racketeering case denied him bail, stating he could flee or influence witnesses. In September 2021, he was convicted of multiple charges, including child sexual abuse, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.