50 Cent Tries to Keep the Peace Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

50 Cent is famous for many things. Hit records. Classic memes. Legendary feuds. But “voice of reason”? That one might surprise you. This week, the rap mogul shocked fans by stepping into the middle of hip hop’s latest drama, trying to calm down Nicki Minaj and Cardi B before their rivalry spiraled even further.

Reacting on Instagram to the latest round of insults, he wrote: “I hope the girls stop fighting before things escalate. I read some of the s--- they are saying to each other and this is not gonna end well.”

One fan could not help but poke fun in the comments: “If 50 is the voice reason, you know it’s dun got outta hand [laughing face emoji].”

The Feud Ignites Again

The tension between Nicki and Cardi is nothing new. They have traded jabs for years, but things heated up once again after Cardi dropped her new album Am I the Drama? earlier this week.

Nicki struck first. On September 29, she appeared to mock the album’s discounted price and dismissively called her rival “Barney B,” even posting a photo of Cardi edited as the big purple dinosaur.

She doubled down by teasing Cardi’s lyrics from “Magnet,” tweeting: “Falling off the charts wit a big belly. RUNNING TRAINS, barefoot, still smellyyyy. Still. you. could. not. outsell. meeeeee.”

Cardi wasted no time in clapping back. She labeled Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” and pointed out that Nicki’s sales fell behind superstars like Drake, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

Collateral Damage: Ice Spice and Latto

What started as a two-way feud quickly spread. In a leaked call with Ice Spice’s manager from last summer, Cardi was allegedly heard threatening to take things further. In the audio, she said: “I’ma show y’all, I’m not Latto. I’ma beat [Ice Spice] the f--- up. I’ma knock her the f--- out. All y’all. I’ma get Riot [USA] beat up by my n-----. Y’all gonna see what the f--- is up. Y’all think I’m f------ p-----a-- Latto?”

That clip alone stirred a whole new storm. Ice Spice seemed to answer back by previewing a new track titled “Pretty Privilege.” On it, she spits lines that sound aimed straight at a rival:

“She might talk s--- on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk s--- to my face / Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say / Like, what the f---? These bitches dirt / Just be yourself, this s--- could work.”

Can Peace Happen?

Hip hop has always had battles, but fans are divided on whether this one is entertaining or exhausting. On one hand, rap beef has fueled some of the genre’s most iconic moments. On the other, things can easily get out of control.

That is exactly what 50 Cent is worried about. Known for sparring with Ja Rule, The Game, and even Jay-Z, he has a PhD in beef. Which makes it even more surprising that he is calling for calm rather than pouring gasoline on the fire.

Whether his words of wisdom actually land with Nicki, Cardi, and Ice is anyone’s guess. For now, fans are left watching the latest round of insults unfold on social media, popcorn in hand.