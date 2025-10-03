ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diddy Learns His Fate in Federal Court

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once one of the most powerful figures in music, has officially been sentenced after a long and dramatic legal battle. According to multiple reports, Combs was sentenced…

Kayla Morgan
Diddy on stage under red lights
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once one of the most powerful figures in music, has officially been sentenced after a long and dramatic legal battle. According to multiple reports, Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison following his July conviction on prostitution-related charges. He also must pay a $500,000 fine.

The courtroom showdown was the final act in a case that had already stretched over a year, filled with shocking accusations, high-powered defenses, and even a surprise video meant to sway the judge.

A Split Verdict

Back in July, a jury heard six weeks of testimony and listened to 34 prosecution witnesses. When the verdict came in, it was a mixed bag. Combs was acquitted of the most serious allegations—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—charges that could have locked him away for life.

Instead, jurors found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The moment was bittersweet for Combs. He turned to his family, whispering, “I’m coming home, baby! I’m coming home!” But that joy was short-lived. Judge Arun Subramanian quickly denied his request for release, sending him back to the federal detention center in Brooklyn, where he has remained.

A Last-Minute Plea

As sentencing approached, Combs’ legal team tried one more Hail Mary. According to CNN, they submitted a documentary-style video packed with clips of his charity work, his family life, and softer moments that painted a very different picture than prosecutors described. Alongside the video came a heartfelt letter from Combs himself.

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them,” he wrote in a statement reported by ABC News. “I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Prosecutors, however, argued for a heavy sentence—more than 11 years behind bars. Combs’ lawyers countered, saying he should serve no more than 14 months, pointing to his time already spent in custody.

The Judge Decides

It all came down to Judge Subramanian, who has presided over the case since the start. After hearing all sides, the judge handed down the sentence that will now define the next chapter of Combs’ life.

DiddySean Diddy Combs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Murda Beatz performs onstage at Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Coachella, California.
MusicProducer Murda Beatz Drops Detroit-Heavy Track ‘Hood Politics’ With Big Sean and Babyface RayMelissa Lianne
Mariah Carey performs on the Sunset Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicMariah Carey Still Stands by Her Iconic ‘I Don’t Know Her’Kayla Morgan
Ciara attends her "Cici" Album Signing at DBS Sounds on August 24, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia.
MusicCiara’s 2025 Success Continues With Music and FamilyMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect