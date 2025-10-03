Hot 96.9’s Doja Cat Code Word Contest is your shot at getting into one of the biggest shows of 2026. Doja Cat is bringing her high-energy tour to Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, November 23, 2026, and Hot 96.9 wants to put you in the crowd with a pair of tickets.

This is your chance to be part of a night where every beat, every performance, and every moment feels larger than life. Whether you’ve been streaming her hits nonstop or you just want to soak in the energy of a sold-out arena, you’ll want to be there when Doja Cat lights up the TD Garden stage.

Getting in on the contest is fast, easy, and all about being locked in with Hot 96.9. Here’s how:

Starting Monday (10/6) listen weekdays at 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p & 5:05p

When you hear the special Doja Cat Code Word , you’ve got 20 minutes to enter it right here at hot969boston.com

