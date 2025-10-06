ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kodak Black Pushes Back on Drug Rumors in Livestream

Kodak Black is no stranger to online chatter, but this time, he is setting the record straight. In a livestream clip making its rounds, the Florida rapper directly addressed a…

Kayla Morgan
Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Kodak Black is no stranger to online chatter, but this time, he is setting the record straight. In a livestream clip making its rounds, the Florida rapper directly addressed a fan who asked if he was on methamphetamine. The blunt question seemed to catch him off guard.

“What you mean, like if I must be off it or I must not be on it? What you trying to say, whoever the f--- this is?” Kodak responded. “I don’t be on f---ing meth… I tried it though […] Everybody be on that. It’s nothing, every drug, you feel me? That’s why I had said that.”

Clearing the Air

Kodak was quick to clarify that while he has experimented in the past, he does not currently use meth. The rapper, best known for tracks like Super Gremlin, pointed out that many people consume substances without thinking twice about what is in them.

“Y’all motherf-----s just take s--- and not even know where the s--- came from or what’s been in it, you feel me? That’s messed up for real,” he explained. “Yeah, that’s messed up for real […] Why y’all drinking lean? ’Cause everyone is doing it.”

Calling Out Double Standards

His point was less about defending meth and more about questioning why people single out certain drugs while ignoring risks with others. From alcohol to weed to lean, Kodak suggested people often overlook what they are putting into their bodies.

Still, he circled back to make things crystal clear. “I don’t be on f----ng meth… I tried it though… everybody be on meth… y’all really just want to have something against me,” he added.

Rumors and Reality

For Kodak Black, this is just another round of speculation about his behavior and appearance. The rapper has repeatedly said fans exaggerate or twist things about him online. This time, though, he wanted his words to be heard directly: experimenting does not equal addiction, and he insists meth is not a part of his life.

Kodak Black
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jagged Edge performs onstage during the BET Experience - Jagged Edge at YouTube Theater on June 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicJagged Edge Sets Off On 17-City ‘Cuffing Season Tour’ With Lloyd, Eric BellingerMelissa Lianne
Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California.
MusicTravis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘goosebumps’ Makes Rap HistoryKayla Morgan
Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1
MusicMac Miller’s ‘GO:OD AM’ Anniversary Brings Three Unreleased SongsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect