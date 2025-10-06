Kodak Black Pushes Back on Drug Rumors in Livestream

Kodak Black is no stranger to online chatter, but this time, he is setting the record straight. In a livestream clip making its rounds, the Florida rapper directly addressed a fan who asked if he was on methamphetamine. The blunt question seemed to catch him off guard.

“What you mean, like if I must be off it or I must not be on it? What you trying to say, whoever the f--- this is?” Kodak responded. “I don’t be on f---ing meth… I tried it though […] Everybody be on that. It’s nothing, every drug, you feel me? That’s why I had said that.”

Clearing the Air

Kodak was quick to clarify that while he has experimented in the past, he does not currently use meth. The rapper, best known for tracks like Super Gremlin, pointed out that many people consume substances without thinking twice about what is in them.

“Y’all motherf-----s just take s--- and not even know where the s--- came from or what’s been in it, you feel me? That’s messed up for real,” he explained. “Yeah, that’s messed up for real […] Why y’all drinking lean? ’Cause everyone is doing it.”

Calling Out Double Standards

His point was less about defending meth and more about questioning why people single out certain drugs while ignoring risks with others. From alcohol to weed to lean, Kodak suggested people often overlook what they are putting into their bodies.

Still, he circled back to make things crystal clear. “I don’t be on f----ng meth… I tried it though… everybody be on meth… y’all really just want to have something against me,” he added.

Rumors and Reality