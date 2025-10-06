Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘goosebumps’ Makes Rap History

Some songs are fun. Some are unforgettable. And then there are songs like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s “goosebumps” that rewrite history.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed that their 2016 collaboration has officially been certified 17x platinum. That means it has sold more than 17 million units in the United States. With this record, “goosebumps” becomes the highest-certified rap song of all time.

Drake Loses the Crown

Before this announcement, Drake’s “God’s Plan” held the record at 16x platinum. But now Travis, known as La Flame, and Kendrick, often called Dot, have overtaken him. Their haunting, hypnotic track proves that sometimes a slow-burn hit can outlast even the biggest superstar anthem.

Tied With Music Legends

“goosebumps” is not just a rap milestone, it is a giant across all genres. The track now shares a 17x platinum tie with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Ahead of them are two 18x platinum classics, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” plus one reigning champ, Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” which sits at 20x platinum.

From Modest Charts to Major Legacy

Back when it was released as a single in December 2016, “goosebumps” did not look like it would smash records. It went platinum by March 2017 and peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also hit No. 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and climbed to No. 1 on the Rhythmic chart. Respectable numbers, but nothing to hint at history-making status.

Yet here we are nearly a decade later, and the song’s popularity has only grown stronger, proving that charts do not always tell the full story.

Why It Endures

Part of what keeps “goosebumps” alive is the chemistry between Travis and Kendrick. Travis delivers a moody, addictive hook, while Kendrick’s sharp verse cuts through with precision. The production feels eerie and unforgettable, perfectly matching the song’s title.

It is the type of track that sneaks into playlists, soundtracks, and late-night listening sessions. It is not just a hit, it is a vibe — and that vibe has stood the test of time.

A Place in Rap History

For Travis Scott, this is one of his most important career milestones. For Kendrick Lamar, it adds to his legacy as an artist who elevates everything he touches. Together, they crafted a track that has gone far beyond being a radio single.

“goosebumps” is now more than a song. It is the most certified rap track in history, sitting comfortably alongside some of the biggest songs of all time.