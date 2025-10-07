ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Your Boston Bruins Tickets

Sponsored by the Boston Bruins

HOT 96.9

Boston hockey is back, and HOT 96.9 is hooking you up with tickets to the Boston Bruins Home Opener! This Thursday, the B’s take on the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden, and you could be there for every thrilling moment.

Listen Wednesday morning in the 9am hour with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa, and Leroy for your chance to win. When you hear the cue to call, dial 833-973-0969 — it’s that easy. Don’t miss the excitement, the energy, and that first puck drop of the season. Your Bruins are ready, so get in the game with HOT 96.9!

Hockey is back on Causeway! This Thursday, the Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025–26 Opening Night presented by TD Bank at 7 PM. Don’t miss the excitement of Opening Night and an Original Six showdown. Secure your seats now at bostonbruins.com/tickets.

boston bruinsHockeyTD Garden
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Doja Cat Tour Poster - 2026 World Tour November 23rd at the TD Garden
ContestsDoja Cat Code WordHOT 96.9
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Cardi B in all pink with a pink curtain background with two pink birds
ContestsWin Your Cardi B TicketsHOT 96.9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect