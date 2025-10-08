ContestsEvents
Gucci Mane Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles in New Memoir ‘Episodes’

Melissa Lianne
Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during Night 1 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Gucci Mane will tell his story of mental health battles in a new book coming out on October 14. In Episodes, published by Simon & Schuster, he writes about a turning point when his wife took drastic steps to get him help.

"It talks about the time when I was going through an episode and my wife kidnapped me with my six bodyguards from the Porsche and had to take me to a mental hospital," said Mane in a video shared on Instagram.

His writing takes readers through striking moments — from getting that famous ice cream cone tattooed on his face to an unexpected clash with Young Scooter at the airport. The pages also reveal his past selling drugs alongside OJ Da Juiceman and tense times with his mother, who tried to gain legal control of his affairs.

"My mom tried to do that to me," he said about the control attempt, drawing a line to Britney Spears' well-known conservatorship. His words aim to touch those facing similar challenges. "Anybody who got family members or they self is dealing with mental health issues, you need to get this book."

Music will join the written words. A new album sharing the book's name drops October 17. Two singles — "Voices" and "Psycho" — are out now, with 21 more tracks to come.

This marks his second time telling his life story, after his 2017 book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. Now he digs deeper into the battles he's fought in his mind.

Between these pages, readers will find the truth behind news stories and song lyrics. The artist pulls back the curtain on his mental state during public incidents, hoping to shine light on an often-hidden struggle.

Gucci ManeYoung Scooter
Melissa LianneWriter
