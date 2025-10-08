Pooh Shiesty Steps Into His Second Act

Pooh Shiesty is finally free, and his fans are buzzing. After serving three years of his federal sentence, the Memphis rapper walked out of prison this week and right into a “Welcome Home” celebration that looked like something out of a music video.

The party had balloons, LED signs, fancy decor, and a family dinner that fans online wished they could have attended. But before we dive into the celebration, let’s look at why Shiesty went away, how he got out early, and what might be next for him.

Why He Went to Prison

Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., was locked up in Pennsylvania until Monday, October 6. Back in 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months for a federal firearms charge. He had pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess guns to help with crimes of violence and drug trafficking, according to ABC24.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida revealed that his charge was connected to three different shooting incidents between July 2020 and May 2021.

At one point, Shiesty was facing up to 20 years. Instead, he got 63 months with one year already counted as time served. His official release date had been set for April 2026, but he walked free earlier—reportedly for good behavior, per Complex.

His Lawyer Speaks Out

Once the news broke, his attorney Bradford Cohen shared his excitement with XXL. “The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years. I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience. He is excited to start the next chapter of his story. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I think that this is just the beginning of his second act,” Cohen said.

Cohen also said he was “elated” about the release and believes the rapper has a strong future ahead.

A Celebration Fit for a Star

Shiesty’s loved ones did not hold back when it came to his homecoming. One video shows him outside near a pool with giant silver balloons and glowing LED letters spelling “Welcome Home.” As he strolled around, cheers filled the air.

Another clip revealed a hallway decked out in green wallpaper with his name splashed across it, balloons everywhere, and even a floor decal that read “Main Slime.” The dinner setup had room for more than ten guests, decorated like something out of a luxury magazine. Shiesty was grinning as he took it all in.

Of course, no rapper’s celebration would be complete without a little flexing. In more footage, Pooh Shiesty dripped in diamond chains while showing off stacks of cash. He later switched into a Gucci tee and designer shorts before sitting on top of a luxury car, money fanned out in his hands. He was joined by fellow rappers Big30 and K Carbon for photos.

What’s Next for Pooh Shiesty