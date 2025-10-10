Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Universal Dismissed in Court

Rap battles usually play out on stage or on streaming platforms, not in front of a federal judge. But Drake decided to take the feud with Kendrick Lamar into legal territory. That move hit a dead end this week when a New York judge tossed out his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, the label behind Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us.”

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Judge Jeannette Vargas issued the decision, explaining that Lamar’s fiery track belonged to the world of competitive lyrics, not courtroom defamation. According to PEOPLE, she called the track part of a “vitriolic war of words” that happened during a “heated rap battle.”

The Song That Sparked It All

Back in May 2024, Kendrick Lamar released “Not Like Us” at the peak of his public feud with Drake. The track did not hold back, branding Drake a “certified pedophile” who should be “placed on neighborhood watch.” The line shocked fans, cementing the song as one of the most blistering disses in recent rap history.

The song’s impact only grew. Lamar brought “Not Like Us” to the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, performing in front of an audience of 127.7 million, the biggest in Super Bowl history. He left out the word “pedophile” in the live performance, but made sure fans caught the jab when he grinned into the camera and rapped, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young.”

What the Judge Said

Judge Vargas addressed the heart of the lawsuit: whether Lamar’s words could reasonably be understood as factual claims. She wrote, “Although the accusation that [Drake] is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Drake.”

In other words, the court ruled that rap beefs come with heavy exaggeration and no one listening should take every line as truth.

The Label Reacts

Universal Music Group, which has long represented Drake’s music, was quick to celebrate the decision. “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day,” the label told PEOPLE.

The company added, “We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Drake’s Next Move

Drake, however, is not backing down. A representative told PEOPLE, “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.”