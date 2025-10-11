This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 11

Oct. 11 is a pivotal date in hip-hop and R&B. It's Cardi B's birthday, who was born in 1992. She first garnered attention with her 2017 breakout hit, "Bodak Yellow," topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and becoming the second single by a female solo rapper to top the chart. She has had the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for any female rapper and is also the highest-certified female rapper.

MC Lyte was also born on this day in 1970. She was the first female solo rapper to receive a Gold certification with her 1993 single "Ruffneck." In 2014, she became the first female hip-hop artist to perform at the White House.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous genre-defining records have been released on this day, including:

2005: Warren G dropped his fifth album, In the Mid-Nite Hour. Featuring collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and B-Real, it peaked at No. 80 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

These culture-shaping moments in R&B and hip-hop happened on Oct. 11:

1986: Janet Jackson's "When I Think of You" started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was her first U.S. No. 1 single. Pitchfork ranked the song #48 on their list of The 200 Best Songs of the 1980s.

