Ty Dolla $ign Announces New Album Tycoon, Drops Lead Single ‘Show Me Love’Featuring Tory Lanez

Ty Dolla $ign will drop his fourth studio album, Tycoon, on Oct. 17 through Atlantic Records. The long-awaited project signifies a rebirth for the R&B and hip-hop artist after his collaborations and popular singles. The album's lead single, "Show Me Love," featuring Tory Lanez, has already started to build momentum as of now.

"Show Me Love" fuses laid-back, bounce-heavy production with smooth melodies and an air of luxury. The song engages with notions of love, street culture, and the pursuit and capture of wealth in an easygoing yet energetic ambivalence. Tory Lanez exhibits his distilled melodic flow, emphasizing a fast lifestyle and freedom, and Ty Dolla $ign has a couple of party and chaos-based verses — some have mentioned that they could be a little too simple in spots. Regardless, the highlight of the song is the actual hook, commended for its catchy smoothness.

The single reflects Ty Dolla $ign's familiar formula of sleek production, sensual hooks, and melodic finesse. Although some listeners want a little more lyrical depth or experimentation, "Show Me Love" is a quintessential Ty Dolla $ign record — sleek, confident, and made for night listening. The track follows earlier releases “Smile Body Pretty Face” featuring Kodak Black and YG, and “All In,” both of which will appear on Tycoon and are accompanied by visually rich music videos.

“Show Me Love” underscores Ty Dolla $ign's continued success with high-profile collaborations, maintaining his reputation for blending street-inspired themes with luxurious sonic textures. The lyrics cover topics of love, fidelity, and aspirations, while leaving room for consideration of questions of trust and genuineness.

Outside of music, Ty Dolla $ign recently screened his documentary Still Free TC at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.