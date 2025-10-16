Cardi B Celebrates 33rd Birthday: Embraces Pregnancy, Faith, and Glamorous Style

Cardi B marked her 33rd birthday on Oct. 11, calling this her "Jesus year."

At her party, she wore a see-through maroon dress that showed off her baby bump. The hem swept the floor, red earrings and silver bangles completing the look.

"Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Everyone normally makes their new year resolution on Jan. 1st but I made mine last night! Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Year 32 was a year I'll never forget!" she continued. "But 33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I'm chosen and that I'm anointed and that's the best gift I could ever ask for."

Now carrying her fourth child — her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots — big shifts mark both her work and home life right now. The rapper first revealed her pregnancy on CBS Mornings in September. The baby should arrive in Feb. 2026.

She's already mom to three kids with ex Kiari Kendrell Cephus (known professionally as Offset): Kulture (7), Wave (4), and Blossom (1). The pair split up in July 2024 after six years as husband and wife, though their divorce papers still need final stamps.

Her bond with Diggs started showing in June 2025. She spoke to Billboard three months later: "It's tough dating in your 30s too, but I like him. I love him today."

Her latest album, Am I the Drama?, shot to Billboard's top spot, streaming 146 million times in week one. Just ahead lies her Little Miss Drama Tour, starting Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. She'll hit 30 big arenas across North America — Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York — before the final show in Atlanta on April 17. This tour, her first major arena run across the continent, will showcase that second album.